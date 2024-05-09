Real Madrid have endured another remarkable campaign and are just win one away from winning their 15th UCL triumph. Here's their road to CL final 2024.

1/12: Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign against Union Berlin back in September. The match was a cagey affair but Jude Bellingham scored in 94th minute to hand Madrid all 3 points. / Image: AP

2/12: In their second group stage campaign, Real Madrid faced a trip to Napoli. It was a thrilling affair and Fede Valverde's long range thunder strike in 78th minute meant Madrid won 3-2. / Image: AP

3/12: Real Madrid went away to SC Braga in their third group stage game of Champions League in 2024 and come home with a 2-1 win thanks to goals by Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham./ Image: AP

4/12: Real Madrid took total control of their group with a 3-0 victory over SC Braga at home in the 4th Champions League game of the season. / Image: AP

5/12: Jude Bellingham starred once again for Real Madrid vs Napoli as they won 4-2 to qualify for the Champions League round of 16. / Image: AP

6/12: Dani Ceballos' 89th minute winner against Union Berlin away in their final UCL group stage game, meant that Real Madrid went throught to R016 with a perfect record and top of their group. / Image: AP

7/12: Real Madrid faced RB Leipzig in the UCL Round of 16. In the first leg away from home, Real Madrid emerged victorious thanks to Brahim Diaz's magical goal in the second half as they won 1-0. / Image: AP

8/12: In the second leg, Real Madrid were outplayed by RB Leipzig. But a Vincius Jr goal ensured they went through to quarterfinal after match finished 1-1 and 2-1 on aggregate. / Image: AP

9/12: In the quarterfinals, Real Madrid faced defending Champions Manchester City. Goals from Rodrygo and Valverde kept Real alive as first leg at Bernabeu ended 3-3./ Image: AP

10/12: In the second leg, Real went ahead through Rodrygo in first half. City equalised late in second half with De Bruyne. The match went to penalties and Andriy Lunin starred to send Madrid into semi final/ Image: AP

11/12: In the first leg at Allianz Arena. Real Madrid went ahead through Vinicius Jr. Bayern overturned and took lead through Sane and Kane before Vini equalised from the spot. The 1st leg ended 2-2. / Image: AP

12/12: An incredible comeback in the final minutes thanks to a Joselu brace meant Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate. Now Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in UCL final at Wembley./ Image: AP