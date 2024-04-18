Real Madrid's 2023/24 season saw impressive goal-scoring performances from several key players, with the top goal scorers making significant contributions.

1/5: Jude Bellingham emerged as the top goal scorer for Real Madrid in the 2023/24 season, showcasing remarkable form by netting 16 goals. / Image: AP

2/5: Vinícius Júnior displayed his scoring prowess, securing the second-highest position with 12 goals to his name during the season. / Image: AP

3/5: Rodrygo contributed significantly to Real Madrid's goal tally, notching up 10 goals in the 2023/24 season. / Image: AP

4/5: Joselu demonstrated his striking abilities by scoring 8 goals, making a notable impact on Real Madrid's performance throughout the season so far. / Image: AP

5/5: Brahim Díaz also made valuable goal contributions, securing the fifth position with 5 goals to his credit during the 2023/24 season so far./ Image: AP