Updated April 27th, 2024 at 13:03 IST
Records that the 'KING' Cristiano Ronaldo holds in the UEFA Champions League
When discussing the UEFA Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly springs to mind. Let's delve into his exceptional records and achievements in the UCL.
1/8: ▫️ Most appearances: 183 ▫️ Most goals: 140 / Image: AP
2/8: ▫️ Most goals in a Champions League season: 17 (2013/14) / Image: AP
3/8: ▫️ Most goals in a Champions League Knockout Stage: 67 / Image: AP
4/8: ▫️ Most season’s as Champions League top scorer: 2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 / Image: AP
5/8: ▫️ Only player to score in 11 straight Champions League games / Image: AP
6/8: ▫️ Only player to score in three Champions League finals / Image: AP
7/8: ▫️ Only player to score 3 hat tricks in a Champions League season (2015/16) / Image: AP
8/8: ▫️ Tied for most Champions League hat tricks: 8 / Image: X/@AlNassrFC
