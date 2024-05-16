As India's most decorated footballer retires from the international stage, let's take a look at some of Sunil Chhetri's best performances for Blue Tigers.

1/6: Hattrick in AFC Challenge Cup Final - Sunil Chhetri announced himself as next big star in Indian Football when he bagged a hattrick to lead India to AFC Challenge Cup 2008 crown against Tajikistan./ Image: PTI

2/6: A Marvelous Chip to cap a century - Sunil Chhetri scored a marvelous chip against Kenya in the Intercontinental cup 2018 to cap his 100th international match for India with another hattrick./ Image: X/ISL

3/6: A Brace to win Intercontinental cup - Days after his hattrick, Sunil Chettri bagged a brace against Kenya to lead India to Intercontinental cup 2018 glory. / Image: PTI

4/6: A Worldie - Back in 2016, Sunil Chhetri scored a majestical free kick and set up two more goals as India beat Puerto Rico 4-1 in the friendly and started the climb up Fifa rankings. / Image: AP

5/6: Magical Brace - Perhaps one of the most memorable Sunil Chhetri moments for Blue Tigers was when he netted a brace in a 3-2 win over Cambodia in Nehru Cup back in 2007. / Image: X@IndianFootball

6/6: A late late winner - In January 2016. India were up against it in SAFF Final against Afghanistan. But Sunil Chhetri came and scored a 101st minute winner to send India to dreamland. / Image: AP