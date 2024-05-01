Vinicius Jr's goals brought up his 20th goal of the season for the 3rd consecutive season and marked his 3rd year in a row scoring in the semi-finals of UCL.

1/6: Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, only four players have scored more goals than Vini Jr. / Image: AP

2/6: Vinicius Jr has impressively scored 16 goals in 34 games, ranking him level with Mohamed Salah and one more than his international and club colleague, Rodrygo./ Image: AP

3/6: Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in Champions League history with 140 goals, while Vini Jr's second goal against Bayern was his 20th in the competition – 0.37 goals per game. / Image: AP

4/6: Vinicius Jr has a better assists per game record (0.41) than Ronaldo (0.31) and has registered 22 assists in 54 goals, with Ronaldo providing 21. / Image: AP

5/6: His goals against Bayern Munich added to his strikes against Real Madrid in the previous two seasons. / Image: AP

6/6: Due to the increase in transfer fees over the years, Vini Jr’s current market value of €150m is higher than Ronaldo’s record valuation during his time in Spain (€120m). / Image: AP