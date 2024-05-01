Updated May 1st, 2024 at 12:24 IST
Vinicius Jr: A rising star for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League
Vinicius Jr's goals brought up his 20th goal of the season for the 3rd consecutive season and marked his 3rd year in a row scoring in the semi-finals of UCL.
1/6: Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, only four players have scored more goals than Vini Jr. / Image: AP
2/6: Vinicius Jr has impressively scored 16 goals in 34 games, ranking him level with Mohamed Salah and one more than his international and club colleague, Rodrygo./ Image: AP
3/6: Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in Champions League history with 140 goals, while Vini Jr's second goal against Bayern was his 20th in the competition – 0.37 goals per game. / Image: AP
4/6: Vinicius Jr has a better assists per game record (0.41) than Ronaldo (0.31) and has registered 22 assists in 54 goals, with Ronaldo providing 21. / Image: AP
5/6: His goals against Bayern Munich added to his strikes against Real Madrid in the previous two seasons. / Image: AP
6/6: Due to the increase in transfer fees over the years, Vini Jr’s current market value of €150m is higher than Ronaldo’s record valuation during his time in Spain (€120m). / Image: AP
