Updated April 25th, 2024 at 12:34 IST
Who has scored the most goals for Liverpool in 2023/24 season so far?
As the season is about to end, let's take a look at the top scorers of Liverpool football club in the 2023/24 season so far.
Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
1/5: Mohamed Salah leads as the top scorer with 17 goals in 27 matches. / Image: AP
2/5: Darwin Núñez follows closely with 11 goals in 31 games. / Image: AP
3/5: Diogo Jota secures third place with 10 goals in 21 appearances. / Image: AP
4/5: Luis Díaz has scored 8 goals in 32 matches. / Image: AP
5/5: Cody Gakpo rounds off the list with 6 goals in 31 games. / Image: AP
