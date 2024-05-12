Updated May 12th, 2024 at 13:36 IST
Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play together on the same team before they retire?
A recent revelation hinting at the reunion of two footballing superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, under a single banner has aroused heated debate.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/5: The historic rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could see a new chapter with the potential alliance of the two legendary players. / Image: AP
2/5: Reports suggest that a wealthy team is considering uniting the Argentine and the Portuguese stars, which would have a significant impact on the football world. / Image: AP
3/5: According to reports, Inter Miami, the team currently hosting Lionel Messi, has reportedly initiated contact with Ronaldo regarding his participation in their MLS initiative. / Image: AP
4/5: The potential collaboration is not anticipated for the upcoming season but is being discussed for the year 2025, coinciding with Ronaldo turning 40. / Image: AP
5/5: This development has generated significant buzz and speculation in the football community, marking a potential shift in the landscape of the sport. / Image: AP
Published May 12th, 2024 at 13:36 IST