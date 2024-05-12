A recent revelation hinting at the reunion of two footballing superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, under a single banner has aroused heated debate.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play together on the same team before they retire?

1/5: The historic rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could see a new chapter with the potential alliance of the two legendary players. / Image: AP

2/5: Reports suggest that a wealthy team is considering uniting the Argentine and the Portuguese stars, which would have a significant impact on the football world. / Image: AP

3/5: According to reports, Inter Miami, the team currently hosting Lionel Messi, has reportedly initiated contact with Ronaldo regarding his participation in their MLS initiative. / Image: AP

4/5: The potential collaboration is not anticipated for the upcoming season but is being discussed for the year 2025, coinciding with Ronaldo turning 40. / Image: AP

5/5: This development has generated significant buzz and speculation in the football community, marking a potential shift in the landscape of the sport. / Image: AP