Cristiano Ronaldo, often considered among the greatest footballers in history, continues to shine for Al-Nassr, showcasing his scoring prowess every week.

1/5: Cristiano Ronaldo's outstanding performance in the 3-2 victory over Al Okhdood underscores his exceptional impact, further solidifying his status as a prolific and influential goal scorer for Al Nassr/ Image: X/Al Nassr

2/5: CR7 scored once again, reaching 33 goals in the SPL campaign, just one behind the all-time league record held by Abderrazak Hamdallah. / Image: AP

3/5: With three games remaining, Cristiano has a great chance to achieve the major SPL record, given his impressive pace in Saudi Arabia./ Image: AP

4/5: Ronaldo has already amassed 53 goals in all competitions this season, positioning him to potentially surpass the likes of Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi as the top scorer in the world in 2024. / Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN

5/5: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 891 goals in his career, nearing the 900-goal milestone, which could be within reach during the 2024 UEFA Euro while playing for Portugal in Germany. / Image: AP