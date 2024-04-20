Updated April 20th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
Will Cristiano Ronaldo reach 50 goals in the 2023/24 season? Statistics indicate he is close
At 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying the form of his career for Al-Nassr. His performance and goal-scoring prowess have defied age.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7: In the 2023/24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo played a total of 37 matches, scoring 36 goals and providing 12 assists. / Image: AP
2/7: In the Saudi Pro League, he participated in 25 matches, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists. / Image: AP
3/7: He also played 8 matches in the AFC Champions League, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist. / Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
4/7: Ronaldo made 2 appearances in the King's Cup, scoring 1 goal. / Image: AP
5/7: Additionally, he played 1 match in the AFC Champions League Qualification stage, scoring 1 goal. / Image: AP
6/7: In the Saudi Super Cup, he featured in 1 match, scoring 1 goal. / Image: AlNassrFC_EN/X
7/7: Cristiano Ronaldo can easily reach 50+ goals and assists if he scores or provides twice in the upcoming games. He is in a fit position to represent Portugal in the Euros 2024./ Image: AP
Published April 20th, 2024 at 14:08 IST