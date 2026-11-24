Dubai: Indian nationals were among 13 people killed in a horrific bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated.

While the precise number of Indian casualties remains unconfirmed, the Indian mission noted that it has reached out to the bereaved families and is coordinating closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed the lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the Consulate General of India in Dubai posted on X.

The mission added that further details were being ascertained and issued a 24-hour toll-free helpline number, 800-46342, for anyone requiring support.

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As per the UAE Ministry of Interior, the collision occurred between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday.

Although the ministry initially placed the death toll at 11, local media reports later confirmed that the number of fatalities had climbed to 13 after two injured victims succumbed during treatment in hospital, while 14 others sustained injuries in the crash.

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According to UAE daily Khaleej Times, the passenger bus had 41 people on board when it rammed into a truck parked along the roadside due to a mechanical fault.

The accident prompted a large-scale emergency operation, with the injured shifted to nearby hospitals for medical care. Officials have yet to release a full nationality-wise list of the deceased or specify the exact number of Indian nationals among the fatalities.

This tragedy follows days after four Indian nationals were among 14 fatalities in a major multi-vehicle pile-up in Fujairah, another UAE emirate.

That crash occurred in the early hours of November 13, involving 23 vehicles, including trucks, and left at least 30 people injured.

Among those hurt in the Fujairah pile-up were seven Indian nationals, along with citizens from the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman and Brazil.