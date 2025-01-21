22 Suspected Cases Of Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Pune: What Is It?

As many as 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, have been reported in Pune, PTI reported, citing civic officials.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare condition in which the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system. The latest development has caused civic authorities to be extremely vigilant and conduct survey of all patients.

The samples of those affected were sent by the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department to ICMR-NIV for being tested.

Officials said that most of these cases were detected in the Sinhgad Road area of the city.

Most suspected patients are in the age group of 12 to 30 years, with only one case involving a 59-year-old patient who is currently undergoing treatment.

‘Is there reason for panic?

Dr Nina Borade, chief of the civic health department, said that the suspected cases of GBS were reported at three to four hospitals in the city, reported PTI.

"Reports of suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome cases have surfaced in the last two days. We have initiated a detailed probe and constituted an expert panel. We have also sent samples of these suspected cases to ICMR-NIV for further investigation," she said.

The doctor further explained that bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS, as they weaken patients' immunity.

"It is prevalent in both pediatric and young age groups. However, GBS will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic," she said, adding that with treatment, most people recover fully from the condition, reported PTI.

Guillain-Barré syndrome link to flu vaccine

In rare cases, people could face with Guillain-Barré syndrome days or even weeks after receiving a flu vaccine. Occurrence varies by flu season. However, the CDC states that for every 1 million flu shots that are administered, 1 or 2 peopleTrusted Source tend to develop the condition.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome

In Guillain-Barré syndrome, your immune system attacks your PNS.

The nerves in your PNS connect your brain to the rest of your body and transmit signals to your muscles. If the nerves are damaged, your muscles will not be able to respond to the signals they receive from your brain.

The first symptom of Guillain-Barré syndrome is usually a tingling sensation in your toes, feet, and legs.

The other symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome are:

tingling or prickling sensations in your fingers and toes

muscle weakness in your legs that travels to your upper body and gets worse over time

difficulty walking steadily

difficulty moving your eyes or face, talking, chewing, or swallowing

severe lower back pain

loss of bladder control

fast heart rate

difficulty breathing

paralysis

