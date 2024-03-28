×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

5 Superfoods That’ll Enhance Your Memory

Looking for ways to improve your memory? Food items rich in flavonoids or in omega-3 fatty acids are a must in your diet. Know more abut them.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nuts
Nuts | Image:freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the times we live in our daily routines are so packed that taking a break seems like a luxury we can barely afford. This non-stop lifestyle takes a toll on our brain health, leading to memory lapses, fatigue, and a decrease in cognitive functions, therefore, it's crucial to find ways that'll sharpen our memory. Have a look at these superfoods which are meant to provide the nutritional support people's brains need to enhance memory and cognitive functions, according to a Medical News Today report. 

Nuts: A brain-boosting snack

Among the variety of nuts, almonds, pistachios, and macadamias stand out for their specific benefits to brain health. Almonds are praised for their memory-enhancing properties, pistachios for preserving fatty acids and reducing inflammation, and macadamias for supporting normal brain function. Walnuts, however, top the list due to their high antioxidant content, which combats cognitive decline, and their rich omega-3 fatty acid content, known for its anti-inflammatory effects.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Salmon: Omega-3 for neuron health

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a powerful ally for your brain's health. Omega-3s play a critical role in neuron creation, making salmon an excellent choice for keeping the brain sharp and improving memory.

Dark chocolate: Flavonoid-filled delight

Dark chocolate is not only a treat for the taste buds but also for the brain, thanks to its high flavonoid content, and presence of anti-oxidants and caffeine. These compounds help reduce oxidative damage in the brain, ensuring smoother cognitive functioning.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Broccoli: Vitamin k for cognitive support

This edible green plant is a nutrient powerhouse, packed with antioxidants and vitamin K, essential for brain health. Regular consumption of broccoli can strengthen memory by supporting brain cells.

Berries: Antioxidant-rich brain boosters

Berries are known for their antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, beneficial for maintaining brain health. As brain cells experience oxidative damage with age, berries can help counteract this effect, preserving memory and cognitive functions.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

