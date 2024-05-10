Advertisement

Understanding the crucial role of insulin in regulating blood sugar is essential for maintaining overall health. Insulin resistance, a condition where the body's cells fail to respond normally to insulin, can lead to elevated blood glucose levels and potentially result in diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Daily diet

Diet plays a significant role in managing and preventing insulin resistance. Nutrition experts emphasize starting the day with fenugreek and coriander seed water, as per a Healthline report. Soaking half a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and one teaspoon of coriander seeds in boiling water, and drinking the strained mixture lukewarm, can help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Amla and aloe vera juice

Integrating Amla and aloe vera juice into your diet is also advisable. These ingredients are rich in vitamin C and assist in boosting insulin production by enhancing pancreatic activity, thereby facilitating better glucose absorption.

Image credit: Unsplash

Essential food groups

Another recommendation involves the sequence of consuming food groups. Starting meals with fibre, followed by proteins, and ending with carbohydrates helps in managing insulin resistance. Foods rich in protein, such as eggs, chicken, and nuts, should be distributed throughout the day rather than consumed all at once to optimize blood sugar control.

Image credit: Unsplash

Cinnamon water

Moreover, the inclusion of cinnamon water in the diet is advocated for its anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in controlling blood sugar levels. Consuming cinnamon-infused water post-meal can be particularly beneficial.

Bitter gourd juice

Lastly, drinking bitter gourd juice in the evening is recommended due to its components like charantin and polypeptide-p, which are known to enhance insulin secretion and decrease resistance.

These dietary tips not only help in managing insulin resistance but also contribute to a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Regular monitoring of insulin levels and incorporating these dietary changes can lead to significant improvements in managing and potentially reversing insulin resistance.

