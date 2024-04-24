Advertisement

A country like India boasts a rich cultural heritage with well-established traditional health practices, including Ayurveda. However, achieving optimal well-being in the modern world presents unique challenges. Dietary limitations due to cultural norms can lead to micronutrient deficiencies. Chronic stress, often associated with work-life balance, disrupts hormonal homeostasis and depletes energy reserves. Additionally, age-related concerns like bone health and hormonal fluctuations become prominent.

Protein powders for enhanced health

Conventional protein powders primarily focus on muscle building. However, new formulations offer a more holistic approach. They incorporate essential multivitamins, minerals, and revered plant-based extracts like Shatavari and Tulsi. Studies suggest that these extracts can support hormonal balance (e.g., Shatavari) and regulate metabolism (e.g., Tulsi), promoting weight management. Additionally, these powders often utilize plant-based protein sources for optimal absorption and bioavailability.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Hair vitamins for healthy hair growth

Hair loss can be attributed to various factors, including nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, and stress. Hair vitamins rich in Biotin, Iron, Zinc, and Brahmi address these root causes by nourishing hair follicles, regulating hormones, and managing stress levels. Biotin, Iron, and Zinc are all essential nutrients for healthy hair growth, while Brahmi, an Ayurvedic herb, has been shown to possess stress-reducing properties.

Omega 369 for overall body health

These essential fatty acids play a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin, heart function, and joint health. Balanced plant-based Omega 369 supplements promote hair and skin growth, reduce inflammation, regulate blood pressure, and maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Research consistently highlights the multifaceted benefits of Omega 369 fatty acids for overall well-being.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Plant-based HerBalance

Menopause brings hormonal shifts that can cause hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and mood swings. This plant-based formula combines 21 whole foods and standardized herbal extracts like Black Cohosh and Lodh Bark. Research suggests that Black Cohosh can alleviate menopausal symptoms, while preliminary studies indicate potential benefits of Lodh Bark for hormonal balance.

Plant-based iron supplements for increased energy levels

Iron deficiency is a prevalent concern, leading to fatigue and weakness. Plant-based iron supplements with essential vitamins and minerals improve iron absorption and red blood cell production. This, in turn, enhances energy levels and overall health, as confirmed by numerous scientific studies.

(With IANS inputs)