India is currently scrutinising the facilities of renowned spice manufacturers MDH and Everest, ensuring compliance with quality standards. This move follows the suspension and recall of certain products in Hong Kong and Singapore, where they were reportedly found to contain elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide linked to cancer risks.

The spices in question include three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix specifically designed for fish curries. These incidents prompted India's Spices Board to seek detailed export data from the authorities in both Hong Kong and Singapore, as they collaborate closely with the companies to pinpoint the "root cause" of the contamination and determine necessary corrective actions, as per an official statement.

Image credit: Unsplash

In Hong Kong, the Centre For Food Safety (CFS), took proactive steps this month by suggesting not to use or sale any of the affected MDH and Everest products, which includes Madras Curry Powder by MDH, Fish Curry Masala, Everest, and Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder by MDH, after tests revealed the presence of ethylene oxide.

These samples were collected by the food safety regulator from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui as part of their routine Food Surveillance Programme, as per an official statement. Following these findings, Singapore's health regulators followed suit, ordering a recall of the Everest spice mix and issuing a consumption advisory to the public, as per media reports.

This situation has understandably raised concerns among consumers worldwide about the safety of the spices they purchase and use daily. It's crucial, especially now, to understand how to determine if your spices are safe for consumption. Have a look at ways to execute the same, according to a Healthline report.

What is the shelf life of packaged spices?

The shelf life of dried herbs and spices varies depending on their type, processing, and storage conditions. Generally, dried spices have a longer shelf life than dried herbs. For instance, dried basil and oregano can last between 1–3 years, while ground spices like chili and paprika are good for 2–3 years. Whole spices, such as mustard seeds and fennel seeds, typically last even longer due to their minimal surface area exposure.

Image credit: Unsplash

Identifying expired spices

It's important to note that dried herbs and spices don't "go bad" in the traditional sense. When spices are considered expired, they've primarily lost their flavour, potency, and colour. Consuming these spices won’t necessarily make you sick, but they will lack the desired impact in your cooking. Most store-bought spices include a "best-by" date, which usually indicates when they will retain peak flavour and quality.

Proper storage for maximum potency: Know tips and hacks

To extend the shelf life of your spices, it’s essential to store them correctly. Minimise their exposure to air, heat, light, and moisture. Although it may be tempting to store spices in clear containers near your cooking area for convenience, this practice can significantly reduce their potency. Instead, opt for a cool, dry, and dark place like a pantry, drawer, or cupboard away from heat sources. Ensure your spices are kept in tightly sealed, non-porous containers, preferably made of glass or ceramic, as these materials are excellent at keeping air and moisture at bay.

