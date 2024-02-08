English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 00:19 IST

Are You Sleeping Right? Best And Worst Sleep Positions Explained

Explore the impact of sleep positions on health, finding the best for restful sleep, and avoiding potential problems.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Almost everyone has a favourite sleeping position whether that's lateral which is the side, stomach, or back. While one may find their chosen position comfortable and more relaxing, some of these positions can aggravate certain health problems. Sleeping position has a significant impact on sleep, especially if it affects breathing. Sometimes these sleeping positions even lead to neck or back pain. So what are the best and worst sleep positions? 

Discover how your preferred sleep position may affect your health. Whether you sleep on your back, side, stomach, or even upright, each position has unique implications for your well-being.

On Your Back: The Supine Position

Pros:

Optimal for breathing and spinal support.
Reduces back pressure with knee support.

Cons:

May worsen snoring and sleep apnea.
Can lead to nose blockages and mouth breathing.

Discover how your preferred sleep position may affect your health I Image/ Unslpash


Left Side: The Lateral Position

Pros:
Averts snoring and sleep apnea.
Comfortable for pregnant women and eases back pain.

Cons:
Impacts organ placement, potentially affecting heart function.
Long-term use may contribute to shoulder and hip pain.

3. Right Side: The Other Lateral Position

Pros:
Resolves supine sleep issues.
Alleviates pain in the left hip or shoulder.

Cons:
Places pressure on the right lung, affecting breathing.
Long-term use may lead to shoulder, lower back, and right hip pain.

4. On Your Stomach: The Prone Position

Pros:
Helpful for avoiding supine sleep issues.
Comfort benefits, especially on a less-than-ideal mattress.

Wrong sleep position may cause neck pain and strain on the upper back I Image/ Unsplash


Cons:
May cause neck pain and strain on the upper back.
Potential pressure on nerves in the arms and hands.

5. Upright: Head Raised Above Body

Pros:
Prevents airway collapse, reducing snoring and sleep apnea.
May relieve pain if positioned properly.

Cons:
Limits position changes during sleep.
Can't easily switch to side or prone positions.

Understanding how sleep positions impact health conditions can guide individuals I Image/ Unsplash


Additional Considerations:

Address joint pain and sleep apnea when choosing a sleep position.
Pay attention to head and neck positioning for improved breathing.
Allow flexibility in sleep positions, as waking briefly to adjust is normal.


Understanding how sleep positions impact health conditions can guide individuals to choose positions that contribute to a restful and beneficial night's sleep.
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 00:19 IST

