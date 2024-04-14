×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 14:34 IST

Argentine actress Jacqueline Carrieri dies due to plastic surgery

Jacqueline Carrieri died due to cosmetic surgery in a hospital at the age of 48. The cause of her death was revealed to be a blood clot.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Jacqueline Carrieri
File photo (Image: X) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Former Argentine beauty queen and actress Jacqueline Carrieri died due to cosmetic surgery in a hospital at the age of 48.

A big name in Latin American cinema, the news of the model-actress, who died in California, came as a shock to her fans. 

The cause of her death was revealed to be a blood clot that formed during the intervention process.

This led to several medical complications which eventually formed the clot leading to her tragic passing. Her children Chloe and Julian were right by her side when she breathed her last according to the reports of Argentine media.

The news of the death of the actress and beauty queen was announced through the social networks of San Rafael Vendimia, as per the Daily Mail.  

Jacqueline had been crowned queen of her district and also came runner-up at a beauty pageant at San Rafael en Vendimia grape harvest festival in Argentina in 1996.

A post on her Instagram page reads: "Today we want to inform our followers of sad news: Jaqueline Carrieri, who was queen of the Punta del Agua district and Departmental Viceroy in 1996, has passed away. From Reinas de San Rafael we want to send our condolences to family and friends in this difficult moment."

An official statement was also issued on October 2 which read: “Jaquelin Carrieri has passed away.”

It added: “She was a woman of great talent, an actress in one of our department’s plays that was being performed at the Roma Theatre until just a few days ago. Jaquelin also owned a high-end fashion store called Jaquelin Carrieri Boutique, which unfortunately had to close its doors during the pandemic.”

Continuing, the statement read: “She was well known for dressing the San Rafael pageant queens for many years, making their dresses shine during the Vía Blanca and Carrusel Vendimial parades.

“In her youth, she was also Deputy Queen of the San Rafael en Vendimia festival. She passed away in Los Angeles, California, due to a stroke that may have been caused by cosmetic surgery.”

Complications due to cosmetic surgeries are common among celebrities. Usually done to keep their youthful appearance amid growing age or to amplify their looks, an excess of cosmetic surgery has led to premature deaths across countries.

This is mostly due to the excess of chemicals used which either causes heart rate to suddenly drop, or results in suffocation, chest pains, clots and even hemorrhage.

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

2 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

2 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

4 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

4 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo