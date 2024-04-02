×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Autism Awareness Day 2024: UN Selects 'Empowering Autistic Voices' As The Central Theme

Autism Awareness Day reaffirms our commitment to promote understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of individuals with autism.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Autism Awareness Day
Autism Awareness Day | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Autism Awareness Day is observed annually on April 2nd. It is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It is also a day that promotes understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of people with autism, and advocating for equal opportunities and support for people on the autism spectrum.

History of Autism Awareness Day

Autism Awareness Day was first observed in 2007 when the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared April 2nd as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD). The resolution, proposed by the State of Qatar and co-sponsored by over 60 member states, aimed to increase awareness about autism, improve understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with autism and their families, and promote early diagnosis and intervention.

Autism awareness day | Image: Unsplash

Date of Autism Awareness Day

April 2nd was chosen as Autism Awareness Day to coincide with the United Nations' commitment to raising awareness and addressing the global challenges of autism. The date serves as an opportunity for governments, organizations, communities, and individuals worldwide to come together to advocate for the rights and well-being of people with autism and to promote greater understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity.

Significance of Autism Awareness Day

Autism Awareness Day holds immense significance in promoting greater awareness, understanding, and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder. It provides a platform for advocacy, education, and outreach efforts aimed at dispelling myths, reducing stigma, and fostering a more inclusive society for individuals with autism. Through awareness-raising activities, events, and campaigns, Autism Awareness Day seeks to empower individuals with autism, celebrate their unique abilities and contributions, and promote equal opportunities for all.

Autism awareness day | Image: Unsplash

Theme of World Autism Awareness Day 2024

The theme of World Autism Awareness Day 2024 is 'Empowering Autistic Voices'. It aims at providing more support and power to the individuals with autism, in order to ensure they lead a meaningful life and even have fulfilling careers according to their passion and interest.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

