Ayurveda For Improved Digestion: How Ginger And Herbal Tea Can Help

Advertisement

In the holistic world of Ayurveda, digestive health is paramount, reflecting the adage, "You are what you digest." Emphasizing more than just dietary choices, Ayurveda offers a comprehensive approach to enhancing digestive abilities through natural and balanced practices. Here’s how you can incorporate Ayurvedic wisdom into your daily routine to improve your digestion.

Start with a ginger appetizer

Ayurveda advocates for starting meals with a small piece of fresh ginger sprinkled with a pinch of rock salt. This simple appetizer is believed to activate the salivary glands, kickstarting the digestion process by ensuring the enzymes are ready to fully break down food.

Practice proper food combining

According to Ayurvedic principles, every food has its own taste, energy, and post-digestive effect. Combining foods with different energies can confuse the digestive system and lead to indigestion. For example, eating bananas with milk is considered incompatible. Ayurveda suggests consuming foods with similar energies to maintain digestive harmony.

Favour warm meals

Warm meals are easier to digest than cold ones. Ayurveda stresses the importance of consuming food that is warm and cooked, as it can be more soothing for the stomach and enhances the digestive fire, known as ‘Agni.’

Follow a regular eating schedule

Irregular eating habits can significantly disrupt digestion. Ayurveda recommends maintaining a consistent eating schedule, ideally eating your main meal at noon when the digestive fire is at its strongest, and lighter meals when it is weaker, such as in the morning and evening.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Sip on herbal teas

Herbs like ginger, fennel, and cumin are celebrated in Ayurveda for their digestive properties. Sipping on herbal teas made from these ingredients can soothe the stomach and promote better digestion throughout the day.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Engage in moderate exercises

Light to moderate exercise, such as walking or yoga, can stimulate digestion and aid in the efficient processing of food. Ayurveda suggests taking a gentle walk after meals to encourage digestive health.

