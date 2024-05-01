Updated May 1st, 2024 at 00:28 IST
Ayurveda For Improved Digestion: How Ginger And Herbal Tea Can Help
Ayurveda offers a comprehensive approach to enhancing digestive abilities through natural and balanced practices. Here's how to make the most if it.
In the holistic world of Ayurveda, digestive health is paramount, reflecting the adage, "You are what you digest." Emphasizing more than just dietary choices, Ayurveda offers a comprehensive approach to enhancing digestive abilities through natural and balanced practices. Here’s how you can incorporate Ayurvedic wisdom into your daily routine to improve your digestion.
Start with a ginger appetizer
Ayurveda advocates for starting meals with a small piece of fresh ginger sprinkled with a pinch of rock salt. This simple appetizer is believed to activate the salivary glands, kickstarting the digestion process by ensuring the enzymes are ready to fully break down food.
Practice proper food combining
According to Ayurvedic principles, every food has its own taste, energy, and post-digestive effect. Combining foods with different energies can confuse the digestive system and lead to indigestion. For example, eating bananas with milk is considered incompatible. Ayurveda suggests consuming foods with similar energies to maintain digestive harmony.
Favour warm meals
Warm meals are easier to digest than cold ones. Ayurveda stresses the importance of consuming food that is warm and cooked, as it can be more soothing for the stomach and enhances the digestive fire, known as ‘Agni.’
Follow a regular eating schedule
Irregular eating habits can significantly disrupt digestion. Ayurveda recommends maintaining a consistent eating schedule, ideally eating your main meal at noon when the digestive fire is at its strongest, and lighter meals when it is weaker, such as in the morning and evening.
Sip on herbal teas
Herbs like ginger, fennel, and cumin are celebrated in Ayurveda for their digestive properties. Sipping on herbal teas made from these ingredients can soothe the stomach and promote better digestion throughout the day.
Engage in moderate exercises
Light to moderate exercise, such as walking or yoga, can stimulate digestion and aid in the efficient processing of food. Ayurveda suggests taking a gentle walk after meals to encourage digestive health.
