In today's digital-centric world, screens and gadgets have become ubiquitous, facilitating tasks but at a cost to our well-being, particularly eye health. Excessive screen time leads to digital eye strain, compounding other threats like environmental pollutants, sun damage, and age-related conditions. To counter these risks and foster eye health, ancient Ayurvedic remedies and practices offer a holistic approach. To maintain and enhance good vision, there are several daily practices and numerous Ayurvedic herbs that have the potential to enhance the health of our eyes.

Ayurveda, with its rich heritage, recommends eye health focused treatments such as Netra kriyakalpas and Panchakarma. These methods are designed not only to enhance vision but also to protect the eyes from a range of conditions.

Triphala

A blend of three fruits, stands out for its antioxidant properties that rejuvenate ocular tissues and guard against oxidative stress. It can be consumed orally or used as an eye wash, providing a versatile solution for eye care.

Image credit: pexels

Dietary choices

This play a crucial role when it comes to your eye's longevity. A balanced intake rich in vitamins A, E, C, and B, along with Ayurvedic staples like ghee, honey, barley, and green gram, supports overall eye health.

Anjana and Nasya

These treatments help safeguard the eyes by removing excess Kapha, while Trataka, the practice of gazing at a ghee lamp flame, strengthens vision through focus and meditation.

Padabhyanga

This form of foot massage focused on the nerves alongside the practise of not suppressing natural urges prevent adverse eye conditions.

Image credit: Unsplash

Kriyakalpa

These therapies use medicated ghee and other formulations to treat and maintain eye health effectively.



n an era dominated by technology, integrating these Ayurvedic principles and treatments into daily routines offers a natural way to alleviate digital strain and nurture eye health, ensuring our eyes remain resilient amidst modern challenges