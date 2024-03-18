×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Ayurvedic Herbs That Are Proven To Aid Lose Weight

Different herbs are recommended by Ayurveda for different ailments. Here are six potent Ayurvedic herbs renowned for their ability to support weight loss.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayurveda is all about providing a natural and holistic approach to health and wellness. This ancient Indian system of medicine emphasises balance and harmony within the body, mind, and spirit. Different herbs are recommended by Ayurveda for different ailments. Here are six potent Ayurvedic herbs renowned for their ability to support weight loss, according to an article by Maharshi Ayurveda India.

Turmeric

Known for its beautiful yellow hue and powerful medicinal properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Curcumin may help in weight loss by reducing inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity, and boosting metabolism.

Turmeric | Image: Unsplash

Triphala

A combination of three fruits - amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki, triphala is a staple in Ayurvedic medicine. It aids digestion, detoxification, and weight management by aiding healthy bowel movements, cleansing the digestive tract, and improving nutrient absorption.

Ginger

Widely used in Ayurveda for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is a potent herb for weight loss. It stimulates digestion, reduces appetite, and increases thermogenesis, thereby aiding in calorie burning. Ginger also helps alleviate digestive discomfort, which can contribute to weight loss efforts.

Guggul

Derived from the resin of the guggul tree, guggul has been traditionally used in Ayurveda for various health conditions, including obesity. It is believed to stimulate thyroid function, leading to improved metabolism and fat burning. Guggul also exhibits lipid-lowering effects, promoting healthy cholesterol levels.

Cinnamon

This fragrant spice is not only delicious but also beneficial for weight loss. Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity, which can reduce cravings for sugary foods. It also has thermogenic properties, meaning it may increase metabolism and fat burning.

Cinnamon | Image: Unsplash

Ashwagandha

As an adaptogenic herb, ashwagandha helps the body adapt to stress and promotes overall well-being. Chronic stress can contribute to weight gain by increasing cortisol levels, which stimulate appetite and promote fat storage. By reducing stress and cortisol levels, ashwagandha may indirectly support weight loss efforts.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US business delegation Vietnam

Vietnam

a few seconds ago
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

a minute ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

3 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

3 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

4 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

10 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

12 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

14 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

15 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

18 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

18 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

19 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

20 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

27 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

27 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

29 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

29 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo