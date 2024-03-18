Advertisement

Ayurveda is all about providing a natural and holistic approach to health and wellness. This ancient Indian system of medicine emphasises balance and harmony within the body, mind, and spirit. Different herbs are recommended by Ayurveda for different ailments. Here are six potent Ayurvedic herbs renowned for their ability to support weight loss, according to an article by Maharshi Ayurveda India.

Turmeric

Known for its beautiful yellow hue and powerful medicinal properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Curcumin may help in weight loss by reducing inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity, and boosting metabolism.

Turmeric | Image: Unsplash

Triphala

A combination of three fruits - amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki, triphala is a staple in Ayurvedic medicine. It aids digestion, detoxification, and weight management by aiding healthy bowel movements, cleansing the digestive tract, and improving nutrient absorption.

Ginger

Widely used in Ayurveda for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is a potent herb for weight loss. It stimulates digestion, reduces appetite, and increases thermogenesis, thereby aiding in calorie burning. Ginger also helps alleviate digestive discomfort, which can contribute to weight loss efforts.

Guggul

Derived from the resin of the guggul tree, guggul has been traditionally used in Ayurveda for various health conditions, including obesity. It is believed to stimulate thyroid function, leading to improved metabolism and fat burning. Guggul also exhibits lipid-lowering effects, promoting healthy cholesterol levels.

Cinnamon

This fragrant spice is not only delicious but also beneficial for weight loss. Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity, which can reduce cravings for sugary foods. It also has thermogenic properties, meaning it may increase metabolism and fat burning.

Cinnamon | Image: Unsplash

Ashwagandha

As an adaptogenic herb, ashwagandha helps the body adapt to stress and promotes overall well-being. Chronic stress can contribute to weight gain by increasing cortisol levels, which stimulate appetite and promote fat storage. By reducing stress and cortisol levels, ashwagandha may indirectly support weight loss efforts.