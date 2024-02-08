Advertisement

The mention of neem leaves is sure to elicit a frown on the face of most. While the medicinal leaf may have a starkly bitter taste and musky smell, its benefits significantly outweigh these minor drawbacks. With the neem tree being home to about 140 compounds, each with its own host of healing properties, inculcating neem in your routine, can truly work wonders for your body.

The many healing benefits of neem



Neem's immunomodulatory effects comes from the polysaccharides and flavonoids it houses - making it a superfood of sorts when it comes to strengthening one's immunity which naturally makes for a better shield against sudden infections. Also working as an anti-inflammatory tool, neem leaves contain nimbidin and nimbin which helps one fight skin issues as well as conditions like arthiritis.

Additionally, neem's flavonoids, tannins, and glycosides go a long way in improving insulin sensitivity eventually helping manage blood sugar levels. Also a miracle worker for dental care, neem-based dental products help maintain healthy gums and fight cavities. High in antioxidants, neem is a must in some form or the other if you are somebody who is prone to an irritable stomach or ulcers.

How to inculcate neem in your routine?



Neem is exceedingly bitter which also serves as its biggest deterrent when it comes to incorporating it in one's food. However, with the right balance of spices, its bitterness can be quite the asset. Neem is a popular leaf included in a host of stews and curries to add an interesting flavour profile with a hint of bitterness.

Additionally, neem-based pickles and chutneys are a popular way of making use of the complex layer of taste that the leaf adds while masking the strong bitterness. Neem is also a popular leaf used in a host of rice-based dishes like pulaos and biryanis.