The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has called for ensuring active lifestyle, restricting salt intake, minimising sugar, focussing on a balanced diet and reading information on food labels to make informed food choices among many other guidelines that it has issued for Indians.

The Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) under the health research body has released a revised 'Dietary Guidelines for Indians' to meet the requirements of essential nutrients and prevent non-communicable diseases. They have been drafted by a multi-disciplinary committee of experts led by Dr Hemalatha R, Director of ICMR-NIN and have undergone several scientific reviews. Here are the 17 point guidelines by ICMR.

Eat a variety of foods to ensure a balanced diet because adequate intake of all the essential nutrients through a well formulated balanced diet is needed to maintain good health. ICRM mentions that “A healthy meal (food) includes generous amounts of vegetables, adequate whole grains and pulses or beans, along with modest portions of nuts or seeds, complemented by a selection of fruits and plain fermented yogurt or curd. It is free of added sugars or contains very minimal amounts, and is seasoned with minimal oil/fats and salt for taste.”

Balanced diet pyramid | Image: ICMR

Ensure provision of extra food and healthcare during pregnancy and lactation because it is a highly demanding period. Extra food is required to meet the nutritional requirements of the mother and development of the foetus as well as for a healthy pregnancy outcome.

Ensure exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continue breastfeeding till two years and beyond.

Start feeding homemade semi-solid complementary foods to the infant soon after six months of age. Breast milk alone is not adequate for the infant to sustain optimal growth beyond six months of age. Introduction of complementary foods with appropriate quality and adequate quantity will ensure optimal growth.

Ensure adequate and appropriate diets for children and adolescents both in health and sickness

Eat plenty of vegetables and legumes. As per ICMR, “Vegetables and green leafy vegetables provide several vitamins and minerals and offer protection from micronutrient deficiencies and various diseases.”

Use oils/fats in moderation; choose a variety of oil seeds, nuts, nutricereals and legumes to meet daily needs of fats and essential fatty acids (EFA).

Obtain good quality proteins and essential amino acids (EAA) through appropriate combination of foods and avoid protein supplements to build muscle mass.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent abdominal obesity, overweight and overall obesity. Eating good food and staying active is important.

Stay physically active | Image: Unsplash

Be physically active and exercise regularly to maintain good health. Regular physical activity, yoga and exercise of moderate intensity are recommended for fitness and wellbeing.

These help in maintaining desirable body weight, muscle strength, bone health, flexibility of joints and appropriate body mass composition, which are of vital significance for health.

Restrict salt intake. "Increased salt (sodium chloride - NaCl) intake poses a health risk and may lead to hypertension and related heart diseases and stroke", says ICMR.

Consume safe and clean foods. Some ways to do that are washing hands with soap and water before touching food, utensils or cooking; buying food items from reliable sources after careful examination; and washing vegetables and fruits thoroughly before use.

Adopt appropriate pre-cooking and cooking methods. According to the guidelines, "Good pre-cooking practices help in retaining nutrients and reducing contaminants. Cooking makes food palatable, helps in easy digestion, and destroys harmful germs. Cooking at high temperatures can destroy nutrients and form harmful substances as well.

Drink an adequate quantity of water. This is a no-brainer because water accounts for 70% of our body weight. It is a constituent of blood and other vital body fluids. It plays a key role in the elimination of body wastes and regulation of body temperature.

Minimise the consumption of high fat, sugar, salt (HFSS) and ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

Include nutrient-rich foods in the diets of the elderly for health and wellness.

Read information on food labels to make informed and healthy food choices.