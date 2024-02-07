Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Bathing With Cold Or Hot Water: Which One Has More Health Benefits?

Hot vs cold shower - everyone has a preference. Here are benefits of both hot and cold water baths to help you make an informed choice.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hot Bath vs Cold Bath
Hot Bath vs Cold Bath | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The age-old debate between cold and hot water for showers has lingered for generations, each claiming unique health benefits. The truth lies in understanding the advantages of both, as the preference ultimately depends on individual habits, health conditions, and the desired outcomes. Here are benefits of both hot and cold water baths to help you make an informed choice.

What are the benefits of cold water baths?

Benefits of cold water bath | Representative image: Unsplash

Improved circulation

Cold water stimulates blood circulation by constricting blood vessels, forcing the body to pump blood more efficiently. This can be beneficial for those seeking improved cardiovascular health and reduced muscle soreness.

Energising effect

Cold showers are known to invigorate the body and mind. The shock of cold water activates the nervous system, leading to increased alertness and a natural energy boost. It's a quick remedy for those sluggish mornings.

Skin and hair health

Cold water helps tighten pores, reducing the likelihood of acne and promoting healthier skin. It also seals hair cuticles, making hair shinier and less prone to damage. For individuals with sensitive skin or conditions like eczema, cold water can be gentler.

What are the benefits of hot water baths?

benefits of hot water baths | Representative image: Unsplash

Muscle relaxation

Hot water is synonymous with relaxation. It helps soothe tense muscles, making it an ideal choice for those experiencing muscle stiffness or joint pain. It's a go-to remedy for winding down after a stressful day.

Stress relief

Warm water has a calming effect on the body, promoting the release of endorphins. A hot bath can be a therapeutic practice for stress relief, helping individuals unwind and improve mental well-being.

Improved sleep quality

A warm bath before bedtime can enhance sleep quality. The rise and subsequent drop in body temperature after a hot bath signal to the body that it's time to rest, contributing to better sleep.

How do you choose what is best for you?

The choice between cold and hot water baths comes down to personal preferences, health considerations, and the desired effects. A contrast shower, alternating between cold and hot water, is another option that can combine the benefits of both temperatures. Whether it's the crisp embrace of a cold shower or the comforting warmth of a warm soak, both have unique benefits to offer.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:03 IST

