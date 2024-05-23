Advertisement

Flat feet, or fallen arches, occur when the arches of the feet flatten out, leading to potential discomfort and alignment issues. This condition can cause discomfort and pain, but specific exercises can help strengthen the muscles and support the arches. Here are some of the best exercises for strengthening fallen arches. Strengthening the muscles in the feet can help support the arch and alleviate symptoms. Here are some of the best exercises to strengthen fallen arches and improve foot health.

Foot arch raises

One effective exercise for strengthening fallen arches is the foot arch raise. Start by standing with your feet flat on the ground. Slowly lift the arches of your feet while keeping your toes and heels on the floor. Hold the raised position for a few seconds before slowly lowering your arches back down. Repeat this exercise 10-15 times for each foot. This exercise helps in activating and strengthening the muscles that support the arches, providing better stability and reducing discomfort.

Exercises for flat foot | Image: Unsplash

Toe curls

Toe curls are another beneficial exercise for flat feet. Sit in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place a small towel or a piece of cloth on the ground in front of you. Use your toes to grasp the towel and pull it toward you, then release and repeat. This exercise targets the muscles in the feet and toes, enhancing their strength and flexibility. Perform toe curls for about 5-10 minutes daily to see improvement in arch support.

Calf raises

Calf raises not only strengthen the calf muscles but also help in supporting the arches. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly rise onto your toes, lifting your heels off the ground. Hold this position for a few seconds, then lower your heels back down. Repeat this exercise 15-20 times. Calf raises improve muscle tone and can help alleviate some of the pressure on the arches by enhancing the overall strength and stability of the lower legs.

Heel stretches

Heel stretches are essential for improving flexibility and relieving tension in the Achilles tendon, which can affect the arches. Stand facing a wall with your hands pressed against it at shoulder height. Place one foot behind the other, keeping the back leg straight and the front leg bent. Lean forward slightly until you feel a stretch in the calf of your back leg. Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds, then switch legs. Repeat this stretch 3-4 times on each leg. Regular heel stretches can help maintain proper alignment and reduce strain on the arches.

Exercises for flat foot | Image: Unsplash

Tennis ball roll

Rolling a tennis ball under your foot can provide a soothing massage and help improve muscle tone in the arches. Sit in a chair and place a tennis ball under your foot. Roll the ball back and forth from the heel to the toes, applying gentle pressure. Do this for about 2-3 minutes for each foot. The massage helps to relax the foot muscles, increase blood circulation, and reduce any tension or pain in the arches.