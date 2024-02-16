Advertisement

Board examinations for both 10th and 12th standard CBSE students have started all over India. It is understandable that exams can be a source of stress and anxiety for many students, but with the right coping strategies, you can see off this challenging period with confidence and resilience. Here are some effective techniques for coping with exam stress and performing your best.

Plan and organise

Create a study schedule that breaks down your study material into manageable chunks and allows time for review and practice. Prioritise tasks based on their importance and deadlines, and allocate sufficient time for rest and relaxation to prevent burnout.

Do not stress for exams | Image: Unsplash

Practice relaxation techniques

Engage in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation into your daily routine to reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. These techniques can help lower your heart rate, alleviate muscle tension, and improve focus and concentration.

Stay active

Engage in regular physical activity to relieve tension, boost mood, and enhance cognitive function. Whether it's going for a walk, practicing yoga, or hitting the gym, exercise can help reduce stress hormones and increase endorphin levels, leaving you feeling energised and refreshed.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Prioritise self-care by eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep, and avoiding excessive caffeine and sugar intake. A balanced diet and proper rest are essential for maintaining optimal physical and mental health, which is crucial during times of stress.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle | Image: Unsplash

Practice positive self-affirmation

Challenge negative thoughts and self-doubt by practicing positive self-talk and reframing negative beliefs. Remind yourself of your strengths, accomplishments, and past successes, and focus on your efforts and progress rather than fixating on outcomes.

Take breaks and rest

Allow yourself regular breaks during study sessions to rest and recharge. Short breaks can help prevent mental fatigue, improve retention, and enhance overall productivity. Listen to your body's signals and prioritise rest when needed to avoid burnout. Sleep for 7-8 hours the night before your exam to get proper rest.