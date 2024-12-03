Published 12:15 IST, December 3rd 2024
Brain Rot Announced As Oxford's Word Of The Year: Know All About It
Have a look at the oxford word the year, which ais actually a pretty common mental state people find themselves in as a result of over consuming online content
- Health News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
If you're one of those that's prone to zoning out as you loose track of time whilst scrolling through your Instagram feed, there's a high probability that you could be facing symptoms of brain rot, the Oxford word of the year for 2024.
Brain rot which translates into a variety of cognitive issues such as memory loss, and lack of clarity was first used in the year 1854 People experiencing brain fog may feel mentally sluggish, and get easily get distracted
Causes of brain rot
Lack of sleep: Chronic sleep deprivation can hinder cognitive function, leading to difficulties with memory, concentration, and problem-solving.
Stress and anxiety: Persistent stress and anxiety can overwhelm the brain, making it hard to focus or think clearly.
Dietary deficiencies: Deficiencies in nutrients like vitamin B12, vitamin D, or omega-3 fatty acids can impair brain function, contributing to feelings of brain fog.
Hormonal imbalances: Conditions like thyroid disorders, menopause, or pregnancy can disrupt hormone levels, which may affect cognitive abilities.
Symptoms of brain rot
- Difficulty concentrating or focusing
- Forgetfulness or memory problems
- Mental fatigue or feeling “zoned out”
- Slowed thinking or mental processing
- Difficulty making decisions or problem-solving
Possible treatments for brain rot
The treatment for brain fog largely depends on its underlying cause. Some general strategies include:
Improving sleep: Prioritize getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to help the brain recover and function optimally.
Managing stress: Practices like mindfulness, meditation, or exercise can help reduce stress levels and improve cognitive function.
Balanced diet: A well-rounded diet with nutrient-rich foods can support brain health. Supplements may help if specific deficiencies are present.
Medical consultation: If brain fog persists, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider to address any underlying medical conditions or adjust medications.
Updated 12:18 IST, December 3rd 2024