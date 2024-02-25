English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Bubonic Plague Case Resurfaces: Symptoms, Treatment, All You Need To Know About The Deadly Disease

Also known as 'black death', bubonic plague is the most common form of plague. It is caused by a bite of an infected flea.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bubonic Plague Case Resurfaces: Symptoms, Treatment, And More
Bubonic Plague Case Resurfaces: Symptoms, Treatment, And More | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A case of bubonic plague has been detected in Oregon for the first time in nearly a decade. For the unversed, the bubonic plague is an infectious disease that caused a pandemic back in the 14th century. In Europe, it wiped out half of the population with an estimated toll of 50 million. According to recent reports, it still exists and causes sporadic outbreaks in various parts of the world.

What is bubonic plague? 

Also known as 'black death', bubonic plague is the most common form of plague. It is caused by a bite of an infected flea. Plague bacillus, Y. pestis enters the body through the bite. It then travels through the lymphatic system to the nearest lymph node where it replicates itself. The lymph node then becomes inflamed and painful. 

File photo of girl with fever | Image: Unsplash 

Symptoms

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, the incubation period of bubonic plague is usually 2 to 8 days. Patients develop fever, headache, chills, and weakness and one or more swollen, painful lymph nodes (called buboes). “This form usually results from the bite of an infected flea. The bacteria multiply in a lymph node near where the bacteria entered the human body. If the patient is not treated with the appropriate antibiotics, the bacteria can spread to other parts of the body,” states the official website.

Image: Unsplash

More about Oregon case

Bubonic plague, the kind contracted by the Oregon resident, happens when the plague bacteria gets into the lymph nodes. 

According to the Associated Press, septicemic plague symptoms happen if the bacteria gets into the bloodstream. It can occur initially or after bubonic plague goes untreated. This form of plague causes the same fever, chills and weakness, as well as abdominal pain, shock and sometimes other symptoms like bleeding into the skin and blackened fingers, toes or the nose.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

10 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

10 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

10 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

10 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

10 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

10 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

10 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

16 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

17 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TS Inter hall tickets released for 1st, 2nd year and bridge course

    Education35 minutes ago

  2. Chef Kunal Kapur's Substitute For Sugar In Coffee Will Make You Drool

    Lifestyle38 minutes ago

  3. SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Steal The Show At Red Carpet

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  4. Indian National, 27, Dies in New York Apartment Fire in Harlem

    World43 minutes ago

  5. Article 370 BO: Yami Film Witnesses Growth, Eyeing Solid 1st Weekend Biz

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo