Cancer is now recognized as a lifestyle illness, influenced by factors like alcohol consumption, smoking, and nutrition. In a paradigm shift, the impact of lifestyle choices on cancer development has escalated. In an exclusive interview with INS, Dr. Manish Sharma, Sr. Medical Oncologist, emphasized the impact of lifestyle choices on cancer development and provided insights into a preventive dietary approach.

Understanding cancer development: Lifestyle and nutrition connection

The correlation between lifestyle choices and cancer development has increased all the more now. Exposure to carcinogens and elements in our food can trigger cancer, but nutrition plays a pivotal role in inhibiting the growth of cancerous cells.

While no single diet can prevent cancer entirely, a balanced and nutritious diet can enhance overall health and potentially reduce the risk of certain cancers.

Dietary Recommendations for Cancer Prevention

Key dietary recommendations for cancer prevention:

Embrace Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Include cold-water fish, walnuts, and flaxseed rich in omega-3 fatty acids, known for their anti-cancer properties.

Opt for Plant-Based Diets

Ensure your diet is abundant in leafy green vegetables, grains, beans, and fruits, packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber that combat cancer.

Incorporate Yogurt

Yogurt, with its beneficial bacteria and lipid-metabolizing properties, is recommended to reduce the risk of cancer.

Additional tips for Cancer prevention through diet and lifestyle

It is advised to incorporate cancer-fighting foods like ginger, garlic, onion, turmeric, and coriander. Hydration is key, reducing alcohol intake is crucial, and controlling portion sizes contributes to maintaining a healthy weight linked to a lower risk of cancer. Smoking cessation remains a top priority, and specific supplements like folic acid and vitamin D are recommended for targeted cancer prevention.

In conclusion, individual factors should be emphasized including genetics and lifestyle choices, which significantly impact cancer risk. Tailored recommendations from medical professionals based on individual health status and risk factors, coupled with regular examinations and screenings, are vital for early diagnosis and prevention.