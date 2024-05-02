Celery Juice: Beneficial Or Dangerous For Health? Know Potential Side Effects And Advantages

Advertisement

Consuming celery juice, which is high in nutrients, may have numerous health advantages. Although there is little research on the subject, some even believe it can treat diseases like cancer, obesity, thyroid problems, and acne. Everything you need to know about celery juice—its nutrients, advantages, and disadvantages—can be read here.

Potential health benefits of celery juice

Relief inflammation: A diet low in inflammation plays a major role in the management of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. Studies have shown that certain phytochemicals that are derived from celery have anti-inflammatory qualities. According to the health website WebMD, these substances cause the immune system to malfunction, which reduces inflammation.

Prevents cancer: Antioxidants in celery have the potential to shield your cells from free radicals, which are known to be linked to heart disease, cancer, and ageing.

Controls cholesterol: Researchers hypothesized that by keeping cholesterol reserves from disintegrating and entering the bloodstream, celery's antioxidants may help in decreasing cholesterol levels.

As per Medical News Today, celery juice might also help in maintaining your blood pressure, and cardiovascular health, clearing your skin, losing weight and improving male fertility.

Potential risks

The biggest risk connected with these unsubstantiated claims is that people who have major health issues, including cancer, might start using cleanses in place of legitimate medical care.

Other dangers that an individual could encounter are as follows:

Renal issues, including kidney stones

Increased risk of disease, particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems

The loss of excessive nutrients in faeces, which may cause dehydration symptoms associated with low blood sugar, including headaches, hunger, and fainting