Advertisement

Singer Celine Dion has opened up about her struggles with Stiff Person’s Syndrome. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote in a heartfelt message "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," she wrote. "But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.” Let us learn a little about this rare disorder.

What is Stiff Person’s Syndrome?

According to rarediseases.org, “Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare acquired neurological disorder that most often causes progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms. ” This condition primarily affects the muscles of the trunk and limbs, causing episodes of involuntary muscle contractions and spasms that can be extremely painful and disabling. Here's a closer look at Stiff Person's Syndrome, its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Celine Dion with family | Image: Instagram

Symptoms

The hallmark symptom of Stiff Person's Syndrome is muscle stiffness and rigidity, which can vary in severity and frequency. Individuals with SPS may experience episodes of muscle spasms and rigidity that can occur spontaneously or be triggered by stress, anxiety, or sudden movements. Other common symptoms include muscle pain, difficulty walking, exaggerated startle reflex, and posture abnormalities such as bending forward or arching backward.

Advertisement

File photo of Celine Dion | Instagram

Causes

The exact cause of Stiff Person's Syndrome is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve dysfunction of the central nervous system, particularly the brain and spinal cord. Research suggests that SPS may be an autoimmune disorder, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the nerve cells that control muscle movement. Genetic factors, environmental triggers, and hormonal imbalances may also play a role in the development of SPS.

Treatment

Treatment for Stiff Person's Syndrome focuses on managing symptoms, reducing muscle stiffness and spasms, and improving overall quality of life. Medications such as muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety drugs, and anticonvulsants may be prescribed to alleviate muscle stiffness and control symptoms. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy or plasma exchange may be recommended to suppress the immune system and reduce inflammation. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation can also help improve flexibility, mobility, and muscle function.