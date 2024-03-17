×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Celine Dion Opens Up About Stiff Person's Syndrome: What Is This Rare Neurological Disorder?

Stiff Person's Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterised by muscle stiffness and rigidity, often leading to severe and debilitating symptoms.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Celine Dion
Celine Dion | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singer Celine Dion has opened up about her struggles with Stiff Person’s Syndrome. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote in a heartfelt message "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," she wrote. "But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.” Let us learn a little about this rare disorder.

 

What is Stiff Person’s Syndrome?

According to rarediseases.org, “Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare acquired neurological disorder that most often causes progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms. ” This condition primarily affects the muscles of the trunk and limbs, causing episodes of involuntary muscle contractions and spasms that can be extremely painful and disabling. Here's a closer look at Stiff Person's Syndrome, its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options.

 

Celine Dion with family | Image: Instagram

Symptoms

The hallmark symptom of Stiff Person's Syndrome is muscle stiffness and rigidity, which can vary in severity and frequency. Individuals with SPS may experience episodes of muscle spasms and rigidity that can occur spontaneously or be triggered by stress, anxiety, or sudden movements. Other common symptoms include muscle pain, difficulty walking, exaggerated startle reflex, and posture abnormalities such as bending forward or arching backward.

Advertisement

 

File photo of Celine Dion | Instagram

Causes

The exact cause of Stiff Person's Syndrome is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve dysfunction of the central nervous system, particularly the brain and spinal cord. Research suggests that SPS may be an autoimmune disorder, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the nerve cells that control muscle movement. Genetic factors, environmental triggers, and hormonal imbalances may also play a role in the development of SPS.

Treatment

Treatment for Stiff Person's Syndrome focuses on managing symptoms, reducing muscle stiffness and spasms, and improving overall quality of life. Medications such as muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety drugs, and anticonvulsants may be prescribed to alleviate muscle stiffness and control symptoms. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy or plasma exchange may be recommended to suppress the immune system and reduce inflammation. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation can also help improve flexibility, mobility, and muscle function.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

2 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

6 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

6 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

11 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

12 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

18 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

24 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

24 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

29 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

33 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

35 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

36 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

37 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

40 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

42 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

42 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo