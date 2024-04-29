Advertisement

In today's fast-paced corporate world, a common complaint among office workers is the development of a neck hump, often accompanied by persistent pain due to prolonged desk sitting. This postural issue not only causes discomfort but can also be visibly noticeable in some cases. However, incorporating simple yoga stretches into your daily routine can be an effective way to address and alleviate this condition.

Wall extension pose

To perform the wall extension, stand a shoulder's width apart from a wall. Lean forward and place your palms on the wall, stretching as far as you can while facing the floor. Hold this position for five seconds before releasing and repeating the stretch. This pose helps to extend the spine and relieve pressure on the neck.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Upward-facing pose

The upward-facing pose is another beneficial stretch for reducing neck hump and enhancing muscle flexibility. Lie flat on your stomach, extend your arms forward, and gently lift your upper body while keeping your legs and palms pressed against the ground. Face upwards, holding this pose for a few seconds before repeating. This exercise stretches the neck and spinal muscles effectively.

Cat-cow pose

A classic yoga move, the cat-cow pose involves getting on all fours, arching your back towards the ceiling while tucking your head to face your torso, and then dipping your back down while lifting your head towards the ceiling. This alternating movement helps increase spine flexibility and reduces stiffness around the neck area.

Hands in the air

Simply stand with your feet together, stretch your arms above your head as far as possible, and hold for about ten seconds. This exercise not only helps improve overall posture but also targets the neck area to reduce fat accumulation and stiffness.

Sitting twists

Easily done while seated, this exercise involves sitting upright, turning to one side using your chair's handle for support, and stretching your back as much as possible. Hold for ten seconds, release, and repeat on the opposite side. This twist helps in loosening the back muscles and reducing tension in the neck.