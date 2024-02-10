English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Dehydration To Insufficient Sleep: Everyday Mistakes Worsening Your Sinus

As the cold and flu season approaches sinus sometimes leads to sinus inflammation. Here are some common mistakes that aggravate sinus infections.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Struggling With Sinus? Resort To These Hacks To Improve Your Condition
Struggling With Sinus? Resort To These Hacks To Improve Your Condition | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Sinus infections, often triggered by preceding illnesses such as the cold or flu, can be both disruptive and persistent. While these infections typically run their course in about a week, some individuals experience prolonged and intensified sinus issues, indicating chronic sinusitis. Seeking timely consultation with a sinus specialist becomes crucial in such cases. Complicating matters, common mistakes made during a sinus infection can exacerbate the condition. As the cold and flu season approaches, sinusitis becomes a prevalent concern for both adults and children, leading to sinus inflammation. Here are some common mistakes that aggravate sinus infections.

Not Using a Humidifier

Sinus infections often worsen in colder seasons when the air becomes dry. Winter's chilly and dry conditions not only impact the skin but also lead to the drying out of nasal passages, exacerbating sinus discomfort. To address this, consider using a humidifier or vaporizer to add moisture to the air. This helps prevent your sinuses from becoming excessively dry and irritated, providing relief from discomfort.

 

Excessive Use of Nasal Spray

While over-the-counter nasal sprays provide temporary relief from sinus infection pressure, prolonged and improper usage can have adverse effects. The main chemical in these sprays may contribute to worsening sinus infections. If your sinus infection persists beyond a week, it is crucial to consult with an ENT specialist to ensure appropriate management.

Insufficient Sleep

Ample sleep is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, particularly when combating a sinus infection. Ensuring a minimum of eight hours of sleep supports your immune system in its battle against the infection. Additionally, resting during the day and conserving energy aids in a quicker recovery from sinus infections.

Inadequate Hydration

Staying well-hydrated is crucial when dealing with a sinus infection. Increased water intake supports mucus production, helping to keep the mucus thin and easier to expel. Proper hydration during a sinus infection contributes to relieving congestion and facilitating better breathing.

Minimize Sinus Irritants

Sinus discomfort isn't solely linked to dry air; various factors like seasonal allergies, fragrances, smoke, and airborne particles can exacerbate sinus issues, particularly during an infection. While you can't control all environmental factors, ceasing the use of perfumes or quitting smoking can lead to noticeable relief. The toxins in smoke can aggravate sinusitis, making it crucial to minimize exposure for improved sinus health.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

