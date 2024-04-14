×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Delicious Snacks That Will Keep Your Energy Up All Afternoon

Mid-afternoon weariness is often due to various factors such as high-carb lunches, inconsistent sleep patterns, excessive screen time, and poor sleep quality.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nuts
Nuts | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Many of us experience the notorious afternoon slump, a time when fatigue sets in despite a morning full of energy. This mid-afternoon weariness is often due to various factors such as high-carb lunches, inconsistent sleep patterns, excessive screen time, and poor sleep quality. While taking an afternoon nap might seem like an ideal solution, it's often not feasible for everyone.

Fortunately, dietary adjustments can significantly counteract this slump. Nutrition experts suggest opting for snacks that combine lean proteins, fiber, and healthy fats, and steering clear of high-sugar snacks like cookies, overly salty packaged foods, soft drinks, and excessive caffeine, which only lead to energy crashes later on.

Advertisement

For those looking to recharge their batteries during the day, here are five nutritious snacks that can help maintain energy levels through the afternoon:

Sprouts

Sprouts are a powerhouse of nutrition, rich in protein and fiber. Protein is essential for tissue repair, while fiber supports digestion and prolongs fullness, helping avoid the typical energy dips.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Boiled egg

Boiled eggs are an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, which help stabilize blood sugar levels and sustain energy throughout the day.

Fruit with soaked nuts

This snack pairs the quick energy release from fruits with the sustained energy from nuts, providing a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. It's an ideal snack for an instant pick-me-up that lasts.

Boiled chana chaat

Chana, or chickpeas, are high in both protein and fiber, making them an excellent snack to fend off afternoon fatigue and keep you feeling satiated and energized.

Sattu coconut water mixer

Combining sattu, a flour made from roasted grams, with coconut water creates a refreshing drink that hydrates, replenishes electrolytes, and provides a steady release of energy.

Incorporating these snacks into your afternoon routine can help you push through the day's later parts without reaching for less healthy options, keeping you productive and alert.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

7 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

9 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

11 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

12 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

14 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

15 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

15 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

18 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

18 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

18 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

18 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

18 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

19 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

20 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

23 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

24 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo