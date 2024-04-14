×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:57 IST

Did You Know Clove Can Promote Weight Loss? Ways To Add This Spice In Your Diet

Its active compound, eugenol, acts as both an antioxidant and an analgesic, making it a valuable addition to culinary dishes and natural remedies.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cloves
Cloves | Image:Freepik
Spices are more than just flavor enhancers; some, like clove, offer medicinal benefits that extend beyond taste. Clove, a staple in Ayurveda and home remedies, boasts a plethora of nutrients like manganese, vitamin K, and fibre. Recognised for its medicinal prowess, clove aids in digestion, combats inflammation, fights bacteria, and promotes oral health. Its active compound, eugenol, acts as both an antioxidant and an analgesic, making it a valuable addition to culinary dishes and natural remedies.

Clove water 

One simple way to incorporate clove into your routine is by infusing water with it. Adding a few whole cloves to a jug of water overnight creates a refreshing drink that promotes hydration and boosts metabolism, thus aiding in weight loss. Additionally, preparing clove tea by simmering whole cloves in hot water offers similar benefits. Regular consumption of this aromatic tea can improve digestion, suppress appetite, and enhance metabolism, supporting weight loss efforts effectively.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Seasoning 

Another method is to include ground cloves in homemade spice blends. By seasoning meals with these blends, such as soups, stews, curries, and stir-fries, you can enjoy flavorful dishes without the guilt of added calories. Adding ground cloves to smoothies not only enhances their taste but also provides metabolism-boosting properties, aiding in digestion and preventing overeating. 

Baked goods 

Even baked goods like muffins, cakes, and cookies can benefit from a sprinkle of ground cloves, adding warmth and spice while potentially aiding in weight loss.

Incorporating clove into your daily diet offers a natural and flavorful way to promote weight loss. Whether infused in water, brewed into tea, blended into spices, or sprinkled into baked goods, the versatile spice provides numerous health benefits. With its ability to improve metabolism, aid digestion, and suppress appetite, clove emerges as a valuable ally in the quest for a healthier lifestyle.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:57 IST

