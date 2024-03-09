×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Differences Between Vegan And Vegetarian Diet - Know Which Is Healthier

Both vegan and vegetarian diets can be healthy and nutritionally adequate when well-planned and balanced. Which is your choice?

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vegan vs Vegetarian Diet
Vegan vs Vegetarian Diet | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Veganism and vegetarianism are two dietary lifestyles that emphasise plant-based eating, but they have distinct differences in their approach and restrictions. Understanding these differences can help individuals make informed choices about their dietary preferences and overall health. Let's explore the key distinctions between vegan and vegetarian diets and their respective health benefits.

Vegan vs vegetarian diet | Image: Unsplash

Vegan diet

A vegan diet excludes all animal products and by-products, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, honey, and gelatin. Vegans primarily consume fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and plant-based alternatives.

Vegetarian diet

A vegetarian diet excludes meat and fish but may include other animal-derived products such as dairy, eggs, and honey. There are several variations of vegetarianism, including lacto-vegetarian (includes dairy), ovo-vegetarian (includes eggs), and lacto-ovo vegetarian (includes both dairy and eggs).

Nutritional considerations

Vegan vs vegetarian diet | Image: Unsplash

Protein - Both vegan and vegetarian diets can provide an adequate amount of protein through plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. However, vegans may need to be more intentional about combining complementary plant proteins to ensure they meet their protein needs.

Vitamins and minerals - Both diets can be rich in vitamins and minerals when well-balanced. However, vegans may need to pay closer attention to sources of nutrients such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, calcium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, as these nutrients are primarily found in animal products. Fortified foods, supplements, and careful food choices can help vegans meet their nutrient needs.

Advertisement

Health benefits

Vegan vs vegetarian diet | Image: Unsplash

Heart health - Both vegan and vegetarian diets have been associated with lower risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels due to their emphasis on plant-based foods rich in fibre, antioxidants, and heart-healthy fats.

Advertisement

Weight management - Plant-based diets, including vegan and vegetarian diets, are often associated with weight management and may be effective for weight loss or maintenance due to their lower calorie density and higher fibre content.

Chronic disease prevention - Plant-based diets have been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and inflammatory conditions due to their abundance of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery After Complains Of Acute Stomach Pain

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Miss World: 28 साल पहले इसी इवेंट ने किया था अमिताभ बच्चन को कंगाल

    16 minutes ago

  3. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Unveils Statue of Renowned Ahom General at Hollongapar

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections

    Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo