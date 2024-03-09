Advertisement

Veganism and vegetarianism are two dietary lifestyles that emphasise plant-based eating, but they have distinct differences in their approach and restrictions. Understanding these differences can help individuals make informed choices about their dietary preferences and overall health. Let's explore the key distinctions between vegan and vegetarian diets and their respective health benefits.

Vegan vs vegetarian diet | Image: Unsplash

Vegan diet

A vegan diet excludes all animal products and by-products, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, honey, and gelatin. Vegans primarily consume fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and plant-based alternatives.

Vegetarian diet

A vegetarian diet excludes meat and fish but may include other animal-derived products such as dairy, eggs, and honey. There are several variations of vegetarianism, including lacto-vegetarian (includes dairy), ovo-vegetarian (includes eggs), and lacto-ovo vegetarian (includes both dairy and eggs).

Nutritional considerations

Vegan vs vegetarian diet | Image: Unsplash

Protein - Both vegan and vegetarian diets can provide an adequate amount of protein through plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. However, vegans may need to be more intentional about combining complementary plant proteins to ensure they meet their protein needs.

Vitamins and minerals - Both diets can be rich in vitamins and minerals when well-balanced. However, vegans may need to pay closer attention to sources of nutrients such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, calcium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, as these nutrients are primarily found in animal products. Fortified foods, supplements, and careful food choices can help vegans meet their nutrient needs.

Health benefits

Vegan vs vegetarian diet | Image: Unsplash

Heart health - Both vegan and vegetarian diets have been associated with lower risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels due to their emphasis on plant-based foods rich in fibre, antioxidants, and heart-healthy fats.

Weight management - Plant-based diets, including vegan and vegetarian diets, are often associated with weight management and may be effective for weight loss or maintenance due to their lower calorie density and higher fibre content.

Chronic disease prevention - Plant-based diets have been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and inflammatory conditions due to their abundance of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.