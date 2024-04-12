×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Does Oat Milk Cause A Rise In Glucose Levels? Know Pros And Cons

Oat Milk's impact on blood sugar levels has become a topic of interest among nutritionists and consumers. Know its pros and cons before adding it to your diet.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
MIlk and Milk substitites
MIlk and Milk substitites | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In recent years, the surge in popularity of plant-based milk alternatives has led many health-conscious consumers to explore options beyond traditional dairy. Oat milk, with its creamy texture and pleasing taste, has emerged as a favourite. However, its impact on blood glucose levels has become a topic of interest among nutritionists and consumers alike.

Oat milk is derived from oats, a grain known for its high starch content. This essentially means that oat milk can be considered a liquid form of starch. Such a composition naturally raises concerns about potential spikes in blood sugar, especially important for those monitoring their glucose intake closely.

Understanding glycemic impact

The glycemic index (GI) measures how much specific foods raise blood sugar levels within a couple of hours after consumption. Foods are ranked on a scale from 0 to 100, with higher values indicating a greater impact on glucose levels. According to a report by Healthline, oat milk has a moderate GI, especially when compared to other plant-based alternatives.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

For instance, unsweetened almond milk often shows a lower GI, attributed to its minimal carbohydrate content. Soy milk, while similar in GI to oat milk, can vary depending on its processing and any additives it may contain. Dairy milk, with its natural lactose, typically has a lower GI than oat milk due to the different ways the body metabolizes naturally occurring sugars versus added sugars or other carbohydrates found in commercial oat milk.

Factors contributing to glucose spikes

The primary concern with oat milk and glucose levels lies in the carbohydrate content of oats. While oats are a beneficial whole grain, the process of converting them into milk involves breaking down these starches, potentially hastening digestion and leading to quicker spikes in glucose.

Moreover, many commercial oat milk options contain added sugars, which can further contribute to a higher glycemic response. Consumers are advised to check product labels for added sugars to better manage their dietary intake.

Processing technique

Turning oats into milk involves an enzymatic process that breaks down starches into simpler sugars, raising the GI of the final product. Additives like sugars, thickeners, and flavorings, commonly found in commercial oat milk varieties, can also elevate glycemic impact, as per a Mecial News Tofday report. Choosing unsweetened and unflavored oat milk varieties can help mitigate this effect, offering a lower glycemic alternative for those concerned about blood sugar levels.

As oat milk continues to gain traction in the dietary landscape, understanding its nutritional profile and how it affects glucose levels is essential for making informed dietary choices, particularly for those with specific health considerations.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Whatsapp logo