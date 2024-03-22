Advertisement

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a common skin condition that affects infants, often appearing within the first few months of life. As per an article by WebMD, “Eczema can show up as crusty, flaky patches on your baby's skin, often during their first few months. It’s common and treatable. Many infants outgrow it.” Characterised by red, inflamed patches of skin that are itchy and sometimes accompanied by oozing or crusting, eczema can be distressing for both babies and parents. Here's a closer look at the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for eczema.

Eczema is a skin condition which leads to dry, flaky skin | Image: Unsplash

Causes of eczema

The exact cause of eczema in babies is not fully understood, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Babies with a family history of eczema, asthma, or allergies are at a higher risk of developing the condition. Environmental triggers such as irritants, allergens, dry air, and heat can also exacerbate eczema symptoms.

Symptoms of eczema

The symptoms of eczema in babies can vary in severity and may include

Eczema typically presents as red, swollen patches of skin, often appearing on the cheeks, scalp, arms, legs, and diaper area.

Eczema is intensely itchy, causing discomfort and distress for the baby. Babies may scratch or rub their skin excessively, leading to further irritation and potential skin damage.

The affected areas of skin may become dry, rough, and scaly, with a tendency to crack or bleed, especially in severe cases.

In some cases, eczema lesions may ooze fluid or develop crusts, particularly if the skin becomes infected due to scratching.

Babies can develop eczema due to genetic factors | Image: Unsplash

Treatment of eczema

While there is no cure for eczema, the condition can be managed effectively with proper care and treatment. Here are some strategies for treating eczema in babies

Keeping the skin well-hydrated is crucial for managing eczema. Use a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser or emollient cream to lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier.

Identify and avoid potential triggers that can exacerbate eczema symptoms, such as harsh soaps, perfumed products, and rough fabrics. Opt for mild, hypoallergenic skincare products and clothing made from soft, breathable materials.

Bathe your baby in lukewarm water using a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser. Avoid hot water, which can further dry out the skin, and limit bath time to no more than 10 minutes. Pat the skin dry gently with a soft towel, taking care not to rub or irritate the affected areas.

In cases of moderate to severe eczema, your paediatrician may recommend topical corticosteroid creams or ointments to reduce inflammation and itching. These medications should be used sparingly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

To relieve itching and prevent scratching, keep your baby's fingernails short and use mittens or cotton socks to cover their hands at night. Cool compresses and anti-itch creams containing colloidal oatmeal or hydrocortisone may also provide relief.