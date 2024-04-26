Advertisement

If you are somebody whose holds a sedentary job profile that barely involves any movement but also includes lots of slouching in front of a screen, this listicle may just be for you. While crashing on your bed may be your first response to deal with an aching body, your joints and muscles will thank you immensely if you chose to incorporate this quick and easy stretch routine right before lights out.

Advertisement

Standing side stretches

Standing side stretches may appear way too easy - elementary even. But doing them right, will ensure a rehabilitative relief to your obliques, shoulders and hip flexors also improving your spinal mobility and hip flexibility. Place your feet about hip-width apart and stand straight. Take your hands up over your head and keeping a straight spine, bend down to one side. Hold for ten seconds before repeating on the other side.

Advertisement

Standing backstretch

As most of those with a bad back may relate, bending backwards is as much as a task as bending forward is. This also applies for those who have a tendency to lean into their screens as they make it through their work day. Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart and take your hands up by your ears. Fixing your gaze towards the ceiling, maintain a stiff neck as you lean back as far as you can.

Advertisement

Hold for at least ten seconds before returning to a neutral stance. Your quads and hip flexors will thank you.

Advertisement

Threading the needle

Threading the needle makes for not only a fun addition to this set of static stretches, but also brings relief to your quads and hip flexors, also improving your spinal rotation. Go on to your knees with your palms directly under your shoulder. Take one hand under the opposite side as you form a 90-degree angle with the static hand. Breath for ten counts before coming back to neutral. Repeat on the other side.

Advertisement

Active rest

Posterior chain, neck, and muscle tissue are the primary areas of target for this concluding posture which also helps release tension in the lower back whilst massaging your internal organs. Start on all fours and slowly pull your belly up. The next step is to round your spine and tuck your tailbone inwards.

Advertisement

Breath in this position for ten counts before returning to neutral.