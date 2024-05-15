Advertisement

No matter if you are have a voracious appetite, or conversely, you have a nimble appetite - every so often, a sumptuous meal comes along, which you simply cannot resist. Though it is not a sin to overeat or be thoroughly gluttonous once in a while, the ensuing lethargy and the bloat can be quite the mood kill, throwing you into a loop of gluttony guilt. How then, do you combat the bloat?

Walk it off



There is quite literally nothing like walking. In the age of big and scary gym machines which simply cannot be operated without assistance from a trainer professional, there is a reason why walking workouts are stealthily becoming all the rage. The reason is quite simple. It's because they work. Similarly, after a big meal that has left you feeling a little too full, brimming with uneasiness, instead of collapsing in a comfortable corner, go take a walk.

The impromptu activity will help the food go down quicker, encouraging the body to digest it more effectively.

Hydrate yourself



Feeling like you cannot ingest a morsel of food after a big, greasy meal is a feeling almost everyone the world over is well acquainted with. Water has to be the only exception in this regard. Do not force yourself to down a liter of water out of guilt. Instead, consciously keep sipping on it as you go about your day.

This will speed up the digestion process, alleviating that nagging feeling of unease quicker.

Don't stop eating



Just because you went slightly - or wholeheartedly - overboard with your last meal, absolutely does not mean you must punish yourself by skipping meals for the rest of the day. That being said, if you want to consciously fight the bloat, lay off the carbs for at least the next two meals.

Instead, give your body fiber and protein which will act as roughage, yet again, aiding the digestion process.