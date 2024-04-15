Advertisement

Glaucoma is often described as the "silent thief of sight". It is a progressive eye disease that slowly leads to vision loss and shows no early symptoms. Many individuals do not realise they have glaucoma until it has caused significant damage to their eyes. However, early detection and management can help in preserving vision and mitigate the progression of the disease.

The disease typically begins with no noticeable symptoms but can lead to peripheral vision loss, tunnel vision, and eventually, complete blindness if left untreated. Glaucoma mainly stems from increased intraocular pressure (IOP) which damages the optic nerve over time. This pressure build-up is often due to problems with the drainage of aqueous humor, the eye’s internal fluid. Risk factors for glaucoma include a family history of the disease, older age, ethnicity (with higher risks among those of African or Hispanic descent), diabetes, hypertension, and past eye injuries or surgeries.

Advertisement

To manage glaucoma, besides medical treatment under a doctor's care, certain natural remedies may offer supportive benefits.

Ginkgo biloba

This herb is known for its antioxidant properties, which may protect against damage caused by oxidative stress in the eyes. Ginkgo Biloba’s vasodilatory and anti-inflammatory effects also provide a neuroprotective benefit that may be useful in treating glaucoma.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Leafy veggies

Spinach and other dark, leafy greens are high in vitamins A, C, and K, and nitrates. These nutrients aid in the production of nitric oxide, which helps regulate intraocular pressure by improving the outflow of aqueous humor.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Commonly found in fish oil and flaxseed, Omega-3s have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that support ocular health. Maintaining a balanced intake of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids is vital to maximize their protective effects.

Vitamins for eye health

Vitamins A, B, and C are crucial for eye health. Vitamin A supports retinal health and may protect against glaucoma. B vitamins regulate homocysteine levels that can cause retinal damage, while Vitamin C has antioxidant benefits.

Bilberry and melatonin

Bilberry extract may help protect against retinal damage, and melatonin, which regulates sleep, shows antioxidant properties beneficial for those with glaucoma.

