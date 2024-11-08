Published 18:53 IST, November 8th 2024
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Shalini Passi Considers 'Kala Namak' As Biggest Detox
Delhi-based art collector Shalini Passi, featuring in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives continues to make headlines, this time for her detox choice.
Delhi-based art collector Shalini Passi, who's attained new heights of fame, after featuring in the reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' continues to be in headlines either for her fashion ensembles and lately for her dietary, and detox habits.
In a recent interview, Shalini revealed her must-have detox powder, that she chose to provide to over 100 people. She said, "We prepare a lot of things and send them to people, including our detox powder. The detox powder is a mix of several spices designed to cleanse the system. I send it to about 100 people or more, and everyone loves it." Shalini also shared the heartwarming story of receiving late-night messages from people, including a quirky text: “My sister took it, I’m really desperate, sorry to message!"
Robin Passi holds to his reservations about Shalini Passi's detox drink
Further, the socialite in a humorous ring to her tone mentioned about how her son wants her to avoid bringing her detox powder to high-society parties. Shalini’s son, Robin Passi, who's heir to the PASCO Group, has stuck to his reservations about bringing the detox powder to parties. “You cannot take these ‘dabbies’ to parties and have saag, it looks bad," he told her, citing media reports.
Shalini Passi's detox beverage can be mixed with water and lemon juice as a refreshing morning drink. She also recommended using Kala Namak (black salt) mixed with water and lemon as a natural detox.
The former state-level gymnast has also opened up about her habits that reveals how much a health-freak she really is. “I carry my own vegetables from Delhi when I come here like beet and all. It’s terrible. The quality of vegetables is so much better in Delhi. Of course, it’s better as we are next to Punjab . Our beetroots look like beetroots," she said.
