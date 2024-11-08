Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Shalini Passi Considers 'Kala Namak' As Biggest Detox

Delhi-based art collector Shalini Passi, who's attained new heights of fame, after featuring in the reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' continues to be in headlines either for her fashion ensembles and lately for her dietary, and detox habits.

In a recent interview, Shalini revealed her must-have detox powder, that she chose to provide to over 100 people. She said, "We prepare a lot of things and send them to people, including our detox powder. The detox powder is a mix of several spices designed to cleanse the system. I send it to about 100 people or more, and everyone loves it." Shalini also shared the heartwarming story of receiving late-night messages from people, including a quirky text: “My sister took it, I’m really desperate, sorry to message!"

Shalini Passi reveals her go-to detox drink. image credit; Pinterest

Robin Passi holds to his reservations about Shalini Passi's detox drink

Further, the socialite in a humorous ring to her tone mentioned about how her son wants her to avoid bringing her detox powder to high-society parties. Shalini’s son, Robin Passi, who's heir to the PASCO Group, has stuck to his reservations about bringing the detox powder to parties. “You cannot take these ‘dabbies’ to parties and have saag, it looks bad," he told her, citing media reports.

Shalini Passi prefers to mix her water and lemon juice, which makes for morning cuppa of refreshment. Image credit: Pinterest

Shalini Passi's detox beverage can be mixed with water and lemon juice as a refreshing morning drink. She also recommended using Kala Namak (black salt) mixed with water and lemon as a natural detox.