Facing Stomach Bloating? Common Causes And Solutions

A bloated stomach is characterised by a feeling of tightness, pressure, or fullness in the abdomen. This sensation can range from mild discomfort to intense pain and may or may not be accompanied by a visibly swollen abdomen. While bloating often resolves on its own, for some individuals, it can be a persistent issue and is linked to digestive disorders or hormonal changes.

Common causes of bloating

Dietary Habits: Rapid eating, food intolerances, and certain carbohydrates can lead to gas buildup.

Gut Bacteria: Fermentation of undigested carbohydrates by gut bacteria produces gas, which can accumulate if digestion is impaired.

Image credit: Unsplash

Digestive contents

Constipation: Irregular bowel movements can cause a build-up of stool in the intestines, leading to bloating.

Bowel Obstructions: Tumours, scar tissue, or inflammatory diseases like Crohn's can block the intestines.

Motility Disorders: Conditions affecting the muscles and nerves of the digestive tract, such as gastroparesis or pelvic floor dysfunction, can slow down digestion and cause bloating.

Image credit : Unsplash

Hormonal fluctuations

Menstrual Cycle: Many women experience bloating before and during their menstrual periods due to hormonal changes that cause water retention and affect gut motility.

Perimenopause: Hormonal shifts during this period can also lead to bloating.

Other causes

Recent Weight Gain: Increased abdominal fat can compress the digestive organs, exacerbating bloating.



Medical Conditions: Chronic bloating can sometimes indicate serious conditions like ascites (fluid build-up in the abdomen) or pancreatic insufficiency (inadequate enzyme production).

Frequency of bloating

Stomach bloating is a common issue, affecting between 10% and 25% of healthy individuals occasionally. Among those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), the prevalence rises significantly, with up to 90% reporting regular bloating. Approximately 75% of women experience bloating associated with their menstrual cycle.

Preventing and managing bloating

Increase Fibre Intake: Gradually incorporate more fibre into your diet to promote regular bowel movements and reduce gas. Fiber helps clean out fermenting faecal matter and supports healthy gut bacteria.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water aids digestion and prevents constipation.

Avoid Processed Foods: Processed foods are often high in salt and fat, which can lead to water retention and slow digestion.

Lifestyle changes

Regular Exercise: Physical activity helps maintain regular bowel movements and prevents water retention. Even small amounts of exercise can be beneficial.

Mindful Eating: Eating slowly and in moderation can help prevent the rapid bloating.



