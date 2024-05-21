Updated May 21st, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Facing Stomach Bloating? Common Causes And Solutions

While bloating often resolves on its own, for some individuals, it can be a persistent issue and is linked to digestive disorders or hormonal changes.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bloating | Image:Freepik
Advertisement

A bloated stomach is characterised by a feeling of tightness, pressure, or fullness in the abdomen. This sensation can range from mild discomfort to intense pain and may or may not be accompanied by a visibly swollen abdomen. While bloating often resolves on its own, for some individuals, it can be a persistent issue  and is linked to digestive disorders or hormonal changes.

Common causes of bloating

Dietary Habits: Rapid eating, food intolerances, and certain carbohydrates can lead to gas buildup.

Gut Bacteria: Fermentation of undigested carbohydrates by gut bacteria produces gas, which can accumulate if digestion is impaired.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Digestive contents

Constipation: Irregular bowel movements can cause a build-up of stool in the intestines, leading to bloating.

Advertisement

Bowel Obstructions: Tumours, scar tissue, or inflammatory diseases like Crohn's can block the intestines.

Motility Disorders: Conditions affecting the muscles and nerves of the digestive tract, such as gastroparesis or pelvic floor dysfunction, can slow down digestion and cause bloating.

Advertisement
Image result for bloating unsplash
Image credit : Unsplash

Hormonal fluctuations

Menstrual Cycle: Many women experience bloating before and during their menstrual periods due to hormonal changes that cause water retention and affect gut motility.

Advertisement


Perimenopause: Hormonal shifts during this period can also lead to bloating.

Other causes

Recent Weight Gain: Increased abdominal fat can compress the digestive organs, exacerbating bloating.


Medical Conditions: Chronic bloating can sometimes indicate serious conditions like ascites (fluid build-up in the abdomen) or pancreatic insufficiency (inadequate enzyme production).

Advertisement

Frequency of bloating

Stomach bloating is a common issue, affecting between 10% and 25% of healthy individuals occasionally. Among those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), the prevalence rises significantly, with up to 90% reporting regular bloating. Approximately 75% of women experience bloating associated with their menstrual cycle.

Advertisement

Preventing and managing bloating

Increase Fibre Intake: Gradually incorporate more fibre into your diet to promote regular bowel movements and reduce gas. Fiber helps clean out fermenting faecal matter and supports healthy gut bacteria.

Advertisement

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water aids digestion and prevents constipation.

Avoid Processed Foods: Processed foods are often high in salt and fat, which can lead to water retention and slow digestion.

Advertisement

Lifestyle changes

Regular Exercise: Physical activity helps maintain regular bowel movements and prevents water retention. Even small amounts of exercise can be beneficial.

Advertisement

Mindful Eating: Eating slowly and in moderation can help prevent the rapid bloating. 

 

Advertisement

Published May 21st, 2024 at 20:14 IST