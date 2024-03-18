×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Follow These Natural Remedies To Cure Seasonal Flu

Sometimes, natural and home remedies can relieve the symptoms of flu.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow These Natural Remedies To Cure Seasonal Flu
Follow These Natural Remedies To Cure Seasonal Flu | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Weather transition is the root cause of many underlying conditions. It can often lead to seasonal flu. Coming down with the flu can further contribute to symptoms like fever, tiredness, and chills. Sometimes, natural and home remedies can relieve some of these symptoms. However, there is no cure for the flu.

File photo of girl suffering from flu | Image: Unsplash 

For the unversed, the flu is caused by a virus. There is no one particular kind but multiple types of viruses that can give you a flu. While there’s no cure for the flu, there are natural remedies that might help soothe a few symptoms.

Advertisement

Keep yourself hydrated 

Staying hydrated is even more important when you have the flu. Water helps to keep your nose, mouth, and throat moist. This also helps your body to get rid of built-up mucous and phlegm. Diarrhea and fever (two common symptoms of a flu), can also cause water loss. Therefore, it is important to keep yourself hydrated. 

Advertisement

Drink warm broth 

Drinking warm chicken bone broth is a good way to help you stay hydrated. It also helps to break up nose and sinus congestion. Bone broth is high in protein and minerals like sodium and potassium. 

Advertisement
File photo of warm broth | Image: Unsplash 

Drink herbal tea 

Several herbs have natural antiviral and antibacterial properties. Therefore, it is important to consume certain herbal teas, depending on your condition. Some herbs and green leafy teas also have germ-fighting and antioxidant benefits.

Advertisement

Use essential oils 

According to study, some types of essential oils may help protect you against certain viruses and bacteria. A study suggests that tea tree oil helps to fight the flu virus. The tea tree oil works best when it’s used within two hours of infection as it may help to block the flu virus from multiplying.

Advertisement

Inhale steam 

Breathing in steam can help soothe your nose, sinuses, throat, and lungs. This method uses water vapor to help loosen mucus congestion.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US business delegation Vietnam

Vietnam

a few seconds ago
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

2 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

3 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

3 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

4 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

11 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

13 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

14 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

16 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

18 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

19 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

19 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

21 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

27 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

27 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

29 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

30 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo