Weather transition is the root cause of many underlying conditions. It can often lead to seasonal flu. Coming down with the flu can further contribute to symptoms like fever, tiredness, and chills. Sometimes, natural and home remedies can relieve some of these symptoms. However, there is no cure for the flu.

File photo of girl suffering from flu | Image: Unsplash

For the unversed, the flu is caused by a virus. There is no one particular kind but multiple types of viruses that can give you a flu. While there’s no cure for the flu, there are natural remedies that might help soothe a few symptoms.

Keep yourself hydrated

Staying hydrated is even more important when you have the flu. Water helps to keep your nose, mouth, and throat moist. This also helps your body to get rid of built-up mucous and phlegm. Diarrhea and fever (two common symptoms of a flu), can also cause water loss. Therefore, it is important to keep yourself hydrated.

Drink warm broth

Drinking warm chicken bone broth is a good way to help you stay hydrated. It also helps to break up nose and sinus congestion. Bone broth is high in protein and minerals like sodium and potassium.

File photo of warm broth | Image: Unsplash

Drink herbal tea

Several herbs have natural antiviral and antibacterial properties. Therefore, it is important to consume certain herbal teas, depending on your condition. Some herbs and green leafy teas also have germ-fighting and antioxidant benefits.

Use essential oils

According to study, some types of essential oils may help protect you against certain viruses and bacteria. A study suggests that tea tree oil helps to fight the flu virus. The tea tree oil works best when it’s used within two hours of infection as it may help to block the flu virus from multiplying.

Inhale steam

Breathing in steam can help soothe your nose, sinuses, throat, and lungs. This method uses water vapor to help loosen mucus congestion.