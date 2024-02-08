English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Ghee For Skin And Health: How Does Clarified Butter Benefit You?

Ghee's health and skincare benefits make it a versatile addition to both culinary and beauty routines. Here are some of its benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Health and skin benefits of ghee
Health and skin benefits of ghee | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ghee, a clarified butter widely used in traditional Indian cuisine, has been praised not only for its rich, nutty flavor but also for its numerous health and skincare benefits. Derived from simmering butter to remove water content and milk solids, ghee has been a staple in Ayurvedic practices for centuries. Here's a closer look at the benefits of incorporating ghee into your diet and skincare routine.

Rich source of healthy fats

Ghee is a concentrated source of healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids. These fats play a crucial role in supporting brain health, hormone production, and overall cellular function.

Health benefits of ghee | Image: Freepik

Lactose-free

The clarification process removes milk solids, making ghee virtually lactose-free. This makes it suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance, allowing them to enjoy the flavor and benefits of butter without digestive concerns.

High smoke point

Ghee has a high smoke point, making it suitable for cooking at high temperatures without breaking down and producing harmful compounds. This makes it a healthier option for various cooking methods, including sautéing and frying.

Rich in fat-soluble vitamins

Ghee is a source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. These vitamins are essential for immune function, bone health, skin health, and blood clotting.

Aids digestion

Ayurveda considers ghee as a digestive aid. It is believed to stimulate the digestive fire, or ‘agni’, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption.

Not just this, ghee has several skincare benefits as well. Here are some of them.

Moisturises and nourishes

Ghee's moisturising properties make it an excellent natural skincare ingredient. Applying ghee to the skin can help lock in moisture, preventing dryness and promoting a soft, supple complexion.

Health benefits of ghee | Image: Freepik

Anti-aging properties

The presence of antioxidants in ghee, including vitamin E, can help combat free radicals that contribute to premature aging. Regular use may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Promotes wound healing

The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of ghee may aid in wound healing. It can be applied topically to minor cuts or abrasions to promote recovery.

Natural skin cleanser

Ghee can be used as a natural cleanser to remove impurities and makeup from the skin. Its gentle nature makes it suitable for various skin types, including sensitive skin.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

