Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Good News For Tea Lovers - Study Reveals Drinking The Beverage Can Lead To Longer Life Span

The study concluded that as compared with non-habitual tea drinkers, habitual tea consumers had a 20 percent lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Green tea
Tea For Longer Life Span | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Tea lovers have always been told that it's a habit that does more harm than good. However, a scientific study now backs the claims of all those who feel like a cup of tea can solve all of their problems. The Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences says the favourable health effects have turned out to be the best for green tea and long-term habitual tea drinkers. The analysis, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, included 1,00,902 participants of the China-PAR project with no history of heart attack, stroke, or cancer.

What did the study conclude?

File photo of green tea | Unsplash

For the study, participants were classified into two groups - habitual tea drinkers, who consumed three or more times a week, and those who did not or had tea less than three times a week. After an extensive 7 year-long analysis, habitual tea consumption was linked to more healthy years of life and longer life expectancy.

The study concluded that as compared with non-habitual tea drinkers, habitual tea consumers had a 20 percent lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke, 22 percent lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and 15 percent decreased risk of all-cause death. This just justifies the special connection we have felt with tea all along.

What are the health benefits of green tea?

File photo of green tea | Unsplash

Green tea is helpful in your weight loss journey because it is very useful in improving your metabolism.

The antioxidant-rich green tea is helpful in preventing cardiovascular diseases. This by effect, helps in doing away with free radicals also having a preventive impact on cell damage.

Green tea's relatively healthier caffeine content and its palpable rich content of antioxidants, definitely make it the best option for health concious people.

Adding green tea to your morning routine makes sure you start your dauy on a very healthy and nutritious way.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

