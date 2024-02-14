Advertisement

Layoffs are a very stressful time in someone’s life. Thinking your entire future is in jeopardy because of a hurdle like getting laid off can be discouraging and harmful to your mental health. According to Perceptyx initiated comprehensive studies in December 2022 and May 2023, employees experiencing layoff anxiety are 1.5x as likely to feel physically exhausted and 1.3x as likely to feel mentally exhausted. These differences double when people report high anxiety. Whether an employee has been exposed to layoffs at their own company, or just heard about recent job cuts in the news, they report negative effects on their well-being.

Acknowledge your feelings

It's natural to experience a range of emotions, including shock, anger, sadness, and anxiety, in response to a layoff or job loss. Allow yourself to acknowledge and express these feelings rather than suppressing them. Talk to trusted friends, family members, or a therapist about your emotions and concerns, and seek their support and understanding during this challenging time. According to the University of California, Berkeley, “Allow yourself some time to absorb what has happened and to deal with the initial emotional reactions of yourself and significant others. Be open to support from and discussions with those at work.”

Physical health is as important

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential for managing stress and dealing with what you are going through mentally. Prioritise self-care activities such as regular exercise, nutritious eating, adequate sleep, and relaxation techniques such as meditation or deep breathing exercises. Physical activity can help reduce stress, boost mood, and increase energy levels, while proper nutrition and sleep support your body's resilience and immune function.

Stay connected to your network

Stay connected with your social support network and lean on your loved ones for emotional support and encouragement. Share your experiences and concerns with friends, family members, or support groups who can offer empathy, guidance, and practical assistance. Networking with peers, former colleagues, or industry contacts may also lead to potential job opportunities or helpful resources.

Set realistic goals

Take a proactive approach to managing your situation by setting realistic goals and prioritising tasks. Break down larger goals into smaller, manageable steps, and create a daily or weekly schedule to stay organized and focused. Focus on activities that you can control, such as updating your resume, networking, applying for jobs, or acquiring new skills through online courses or workshops.

Explore opportunities for growth and learning

Use this period of transition as an opportunity for personal and professional growth. Explore new interests, hobbies, or career paths that align with your skills, passions, and values. Invest in lifelong learning by acquiring new skills, certifications, or qualifications that enhance your employability and broaden your opportunities in the job market.

Be kind to yourself

Be kind to yourself and practice self-compassion as you navigate the challenges of layoffs and unemployment. Recognise that setbacks and obstacles are a natural part of life and that your worth is not defined by your employment status. Cultivate resilience by maintaining a positive outlook, adapting to change, and learning from setbacks to emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of adversity.