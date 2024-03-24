×

Top Trending Stories

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 23:23 IST

Green vegetables to whole grains: 5 foods to savour for heart health balance

Discover heart-healthy foods, from whole grains to nuts, for a balanced diet. Learn why moderation is key for a healthier heart.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Heart health
Food that are necessary for Heart health but you can't over eat those food | Image: iStock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
When it comes to maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle, the importance of diet cannot be overstated. While certain foods are known for their cardiovascular benefits, it's crucial to strike a balance and avoid excessive consumption. Here's a breakdown of some heart-healthy foods you should include in your diet but shouldn't overindulge in.

2 things you need to know

  • Balance your diet for a healthier heart.
  • Stay mindful of nutrient intake for optimal well-being.

Cruciferous and Leafy Vegetables

Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and dark leafy greens are nutrient powerhouses for heart health. However, individuals on blood-thinning medications like warfarin or acitrom should moderate their intake due to the high vitamin K content, which can affect medication efficacy.

(Cruciferous and Leafy Vegetables are nutrient powerhouse | Image: iStock)

Fruits

Fruits like avocado, oranges, amla, guava, apples, and berries are packed with antioxidants that support heart health. However, fruits like mangoes, chickoos, bananas, and custard apples, while delicious, are high in fructose, which can negatively impact blood glucose and triglyceride levels. Stick to a moderate daily intake of around 100-150g of fruits.

Whole Grains

Whole grains like unpolished rice, millets, whole wheat, oats, and quinoa are rich sources of fibre that help reduce bad cholesterol and regulate blood sugar and weight. However, overconsumption can lead to excess carbohydrate intake, which may be converted into fat. Aim for a balanced portion as recommended by your nutritionist.

(Whole grains are rich sources of fibre that help reduce bad cholesterol | Image: iStock)

Fish

Fish is a heart-healthy choice rich in vitamin B12, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. It's an ideal source of lean protein. However, excessive consumption can negatively affect kidney health, and some fish varieties may contain high levels of mercury, which can be toxic in large amounts.

Nuts

A handful of unsalted nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fats and can boost good cholesterol. However, they are calorie-dense, so portion control is essential. Improper treatment or storage of some nuts may result in antinutritional factors or toxins that can harm your liver.

Incorporating these heart-healthy foods into your diet is a smart choice for cardiovascular well-being. However, balance and moderation are key. Consult with a nutritionist to determine the right portions and ensure a varied diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. A well-rounded approach to nutrition will help you maintain a healthy heart for years to come.

Published September 8th, 2023 at 23:23 IST

